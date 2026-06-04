The Despicable Me franchise was launched with the 2010 film, which garnered positive reviews from both critics and audiences. At the global box office, it earned $544.2 million against a $69 million budget and delivered an impressive earnings-to-budget ratio of 7.9x. The film’s success led to three sequels and two prequels. Among these, two entries, Despicable Me 3 (2017) and Minions (2015), even crossed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office.

As of now, the combined worldwide gross of all six films in the Despicable Me franchise is a staggering $5.62 billion, and this makes it one of the highest-grossing animated franchises of all time.

Now, fans are eagerly waiting for the next installment in the overall Despicable Me franchise – Minions & Monsters. It serves as a prequel to the 2015 film, Minions, and is slated for a theatrical release in the U.S. on July 1, 2026. Keep reading to find out what it must earn worldwide to break even and become profitable at the box office.

Minions & Monsters – Budget & Break-Even (Estimated)

Although the film’s official production budget has not been revealed, reports suggest it was made on an $85 million budget. This implies that it would need to earn an estimated $212.5 million to break even at the box office, based on the commonly used 2.5x multiplier rule. Only after it reaches its break-even point can it begin to generate a theatrical profit.

Considering the franchise’s box-office track record, its per-film worldwide average is around $937 million. So, it appears highly likely that Minions & Monsters will not only surpass this $212.5 million break-even threshold but go well beyond that point in worldwide earnings. It will be interesting to see where its final global earnings will stand within the franchise and whether it can cross the $1 billion worldwide mark.

What Is Minions & Monsters All About?

Directed by franchise veteran Pierre Coffin, the prequel is set against the backdrop of 1920s Hollywood and is about how the Minions search for frightening creatures to make their monster movie. Later, they must team up to save the planet after unleashing monsters into this world.

Minions & Monsters Trailer

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