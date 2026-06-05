The highly anticipated Masters of the Universe has finally been released in theaters, bringing He-Man back to the big screen in a live-action adventure. Directed by Travis Knight, the film revisits the childhood iconic superhero, He-Man, in a live-action film. It’s a story of a young man on Earth who discovers himself to be the secret prince of an alien planet.

While critics have been divided, many moviegoers are sharing overwhelmingly positive reactions online. Here’s a look at what fans on X are saying about the latest adaptation.

Masters of the Universe X Reviews: Fans Praise Prince Adam’s Epic Big-Screen Journey

A user wrote about his reaction after watching the film on the big screen, calling it a five-star must-watch movie. The X user also affirms that the cinema industry should create more such superhero films. “5 ⭐️’s. Must watch again. Make more movies like this please #mastersoftheuniverse #Heman” – the user wrote.

Another user wrote their reaction, calling the film ‘insanely good’. The person expressed their love for Adam and Battlecat. Also, the user praised the film music, marking it as ‘surreal’.

“Guys go and WATCH IT! Wow! I don’t know even where to start from.. 🤔 #mastersoftheuniverse is so soo insanely good. I love Adam so much.. 🥹 Battlecat is my favourite and THE TRANSFORMATION IS EPIC, music is surreal! I laughed a LOT!! I loved it!” – the user wrote

Guys go and WATCH IT! Wow! I don’t know even where to start from.. 🤔 #mastersoftheuniverse is so soo insanely good. I love Adam so much.. 🥹 Battlecat is my favourite and THE TRANSFORMATION IS EPIC, music is surreal! I laughed a LOT!! I loved it! pic.twitter.com/GkRSFD0nvt — Ioana 🌺 (@bambinick29) June 4, 2026

Similarly, another person appreciated the movie, hailing it as an action-packed flick, especially Jared Leto as Skeletor. This X user also advised the audience to stay for the post-credit scenes.

“Masters Of The Universe was everything it needed to be! Fun, action packed and camp Jared Leto as Skeletor is incredible 💀 My only gripe… Evil Lyn was meh needed to be more sinister Make sure you stay for the post credit scenes at the very very end! #mastersoftheuniverse” – the X user said

Masters Of The Universe was everything it needed to be! Fun, action packed and camp Jared Leto as Skeletor is incredible 💀 My only gripe… Evil Lyn was meh needed to be more sinister Make sure you stay for the post credit scenes at the very very end!#mastersoftheuniverse pic.twitter.com/v9puEw7XuX — Lewis Shaw (@LewisShawDesign) June 4, 2026

A viewer said that the He-Man film felt like a retro movie from the 80s and 90s. The user also praises the film music. “Just saw Masters of the Universe and frankly loved it. Just a good time. Felt like movies from the 80’s and 90’s used to be, meaning it was fun. I also enjoyed the music. #HeMan #MastersoftheUniverse #MastersMovie” – the user said.

Just saw Masters of the Universe and frankly loved it. Just a good time. Felt like movies from the 80’s and 90’s used to be, meaning it was fun. I also enjoyed the music. #HeMan #MastersoftheUniverse #MastersMovie pic.twitter.com/JQtkSza7sA — Darth Vengeant (@DarthVengeant) June 5, 2026

Another user marked the film as probably the most fun thing a person can watch in theaters this summer. This implies that the user is impressed after watching the movie. “Masters of The Universe is probably the most fun you will have at the theater this summer. Nicholas Galitzine and Jared Leto were my top two favorite, so good! #MastersOfTheUniverse” – the X user wrote

Masters of The Universe is probably the most fun you will have at the theater this summer. Nicholas Galitzine and Jared Leto were my top two favorite, so good! #MastersOfTheUniverse pic.twitter.com/olCeffALiH — Alex (@AlexMitchiex13) June 4, 2026

Similarly, another person appreciated the movie, labeling it as a ‘fun theater watching experience’. The user wrote, “#MastersOfTheUniverse was such a fun theater watching experience. Jared Leto as Skeletor steals the movie pretty much, loved Nic and Camila. @DANIELPEMBERTON giving yet another epic score.”

#MastersOfTheUniverse was such a fun theater watching experience. Jared Leto as Skeletor steals the movie pretty much, loved Nic and Camila. @DANIELPEMBERTON giving yet another epic score pic.twitter.com/K2UNDMH9OY — christian (@cjrebirth) June 5, 2026

Masters of the Universe Review: Overall Verdict

With all these reviews, it appears that the makers have successfully delivered a great superhero fantasy thriller. He-Man has always been a big name among millennials and the kids of the early 2000s. This movie is indeed a nostalgic revisit to the childhood hero. So, if you loved He-Man in your early years, you should visit theaters and watch the young prince story in a live-action movie.

Masters of the Universe Trailer

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