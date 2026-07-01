Minions & Monsters X Reviews Out(Photo Credit –YouTube)





Minions & Monsters is the latest addition to the Despicable Me spin-off franchise, Minions. The movie has been released worldwide today, and social media is already filled with strong reviews of the latest animated film. Maintaining the franchise’s tradition, it is releasing over the 4th of July weekend, and it is expected to have a strong start at the box office, too. But for now, scroll below for the audience’s views on the Universal movie.

It is the third installment in the Minions franchise and is releasing at a time when Toy Story 5 is dominating cinemas domestically and worldwide. The movie was on track to earn one of the lowest domestic debuts in the Minions trilogy, but with strong word of mouth, it could change its fate. The social media reviews play a role in boosting sales to some extent.

Minions & Monsters X [formerly Twitter] reviews out

Journalists and film critics have shared their views on the movie across the social media platform X. They are mostly praising the latest release, but the real test will come after this long weekend ends. Its box office performance will be the true measure of whether it emerges as a winner or a loser, especially for a mass entertainer like this.

Film enthusiast Adam Patla writes, “When #MinionsAndMonsters focuses on being a love letter to cinema, it’s a charming time. Wittier than its predecessors with its references and much more heartfelt. The second half devolves into the same old, same old, but overall, it manages to be delirious fun. It shouldn’t work, but it does.”

When #MinionsAndMonsters focuses on being a love letter to cinema, it’s a charming time. Wittier than its predecessors with its references and much more heartfelt. The second half devolves into the same old, same old, but overall it manages to be delirious fun. It shouldn’t work… pic.twitter.com/HpiAnDssCR — adam patla (@apat10) June 30, 2026

Tomatometer-approved critic Zach Pope wrote, “#MinionsandMonsters might be the best of the bunch. A true love letter to classic Hollywood while having insane sequences that pay homage to so much of what we love about filmmaking.

A massive shot of bananas & creative Chaos that this franchise dreadfully needed.”

#MinionsandMonsters might be the best of the bunch. A true love letter to classic Hollywood while having insane sequences that pay homage to so much of what we love about filmmaking.

A massive shot of bananas & creative Chaos that this franchise dreadfully needed pic.twitter.com/bj9hxT2u35 — Zach Pope (@ZachhPope) June 30, 2026

The Nerds of Color writes, “I cant believe I actually enjoyed #MinionsAndMonsters. It won’t win any Oscars, but unlike other Illumination films, there’s a mostly focused plot and heartfelt characters with James & Henry. Most of all it’s filled with passion for storytelling & cinema. Surprisingly solid!”

I cant believe I actually enjoyed #MinionsAndMonsters. It won’t win any Oscars, but unlike other Illumination films, there’s a mostly focused plot and heartfelt characters with James & Henry. Most of all it’s filled with passion for storytelling & cinema. Surprisingly solid! pic.twitter.com/GBIA9WuI2g — The Nerds of Color (@TheNerdsofColor) June 29, 2026

Another Tomatometer-approved critic wrote, “#MinionsAndMonsters has no right being as entertaining as it is. This movie obviously has plenty for kids who love the over-the-top, fast-paced antics of these little yellow bastards. Where this entry goes the extra mile is in its… dare I say… love letter to classic Hollywood and cinema as a whole. I feel like I’m taking crazy pills.” Read the full review below.

#MinionsAndMonsters has no right being as entertaining as it is. This movie obviously has plenty for kids who love the over-the-top, fast-paced antics of these little yellow bastards. Where this entry goes the extra mile is in its… dare I say… love letter to classic Hollywood… pic.twitter.com/iirsWyUocH — Austin Burke (@theBurk3nator) June 30, 2026

Film critic Ryan F said, “#MinionsandMonsters the best of the Minions sub-franchise. An exaggerated, constantly amusing prequel of them in 1920’s Hollywood. Explores film making in some fun ways. The Minions have been entertaining for nearly 2 decades, doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. (7.2/10).”

#MinionsandMonsters the best of the Minions sub-franchise. An exaggerated constantly amusing prequel of them in 1920's Hollywood. Explores film making in some fun ways. The Minions have been entertaining for nearly 2 decades, doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. (7.2/10) pic.twitter.com/x5qdAc1VUe — Ryan F (@therynocity) June 30, 2026

A page called Invincible News writes, “#MinionsandMonsters was… a decent movie. I will say it’s probably the best Minions Movie out of the three. It was sad to see the original 3 (Kevin, Stewart, and Bob) take a step back but the new three in this movie are somewhat enjoyable. My Nit Picks are that the story was pretty over the place and the final act was super random but it all ties in together at the end. I also felt like the first 20 Minutes was a drag but otherwise it was great time. 7.5/10.”

#MinionsandMonsters was… a decent movie. I will say it’s probably the best Minions Movie out of the three. It was sad to see the original 3 (Kevin, Stewart, and Bob) take a step back but the new three in this movie are somewhat enjoyable. My Nit Picks are that the story was… pic.twitter.com/Acf93tc2dT — Invincible News (@InvincibleIntel) June 30, 2026

Followed by journalist Maggie in LA writing, Since I am a huge fan of Minion movies and Monster movies, #minionsandmonsters feels like a dream, just a perfect fit for me. Loved every mins. Not only it’s so funny and chaotic, it’s an endearing love letter to motion pictures industry and those who are passionate to make movies. James, Henry and Ed are so adorable and that minion Dick is pretty much a Dick The two Sea Monsters are scene stealers. George Lucas’s cameo is a delight. Can’t wait to see it again this weekend with families.”

Since I am a huge fan of Minion movies and Monster movies, #minionsandmonsters feels like a dream, just a perfect fit for me. Loved every mins. Not only it's so funny and chaotic, it's an endearing love letter to motion pictures industry and those who are passionate to make… pic.twitter.com/r5t0RvCo9o — Maggie_in_LA (@MaggieM_in_LA) June 30, 2026

More about the movie

The film follows the Minions as they travel to Old Hollywood in 1920, 48 years before the events of Minions (2015), in search of making their own monster movie. Minions & Monsters was released on July 1.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Obsession Worldwide Box Office: Crosses $350M Globally, Eyes Sinners To Become The 10th Highest-Grossing Horror Film Ever

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News