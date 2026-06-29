Minions & Monsters Worldwide Box Office ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Minions & Monsters has been released in a few foreign markets ahead of its wide release. It is already making headlines with its strong global collection, with this European country contributing the most to its global total. The movie is all set to be released this week, and you can enjoy the holiday weekend during its debut. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is the third film in the Minions franchise and a prequel spin-off of the Despicable Me franchise. The movie by Pierre Coffin has been received positively by fans so far and could pose solid competition to Toy Story 5, which is already in theaters. The Pixar animation opened with massive numbers, but that won’t happen for this Universal movie.

Minions & Monsters crossed $10 million worldwide

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Minions & Monsters has been released in 10 markets, including France, Belgium, and Australia. The report reveals that Minions’ latest installment collected $10.3 million during its 5-day opening in a limited overseas market. It collected $6.2 million at the French box office, the highest total so far internationally.

Minions & Monsters’ opening weekend gross is very close to Toy Story 5‘s $7.3 million. In Australia, the Illumination animation collected $2.3 million. The movie is on track to have the weakest opening weekend in North America for the Minions franchise. It will not be able to beat Minions’ massive domestic debut.

More about the movie

According to reports, it is tracking to earn between $75 million and $85 million over its three-day weekend and, over the extended five-day debut, Minions & Monsters is tracking to earn $95 million to $115 million at the North American box office. Pierre Coffin’s upcoming animated film takes place 40 years before the events of the first Minions movie. It follows the Minions as they aim to find monsters to cast in their monster movie in Old Hollywood. Minions & Monsters will be released in North America on July 1.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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