Moana Worldwide Box Office: Can It Beat 2025’s Biggest Animation To Live Action Movie?

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Moana is this year’s animated-to-live-action release, and it’s also one of the anticipated movies. It has several aims it needs hit in its theatrical run at the box office. One of them is to surpass last year’s biggest animation-to-live-action release at the worldwide box office. It will be a challenge for this Dwayne Johnson starrer to outshine last year’s champion in this category.

The movie is the overall third installment in the Moana franchise and the first live-action movie. Thomas Kail has directed it, while Dwayne Johnson reprises his role as Maui. Catherine Laga’aia plays the titular character, marking her film debut. The buzz is mixed to negative around this one, and many fear it might end up as Snow White from 2025.

Which is the highest-grossing animation-to-live-action remake of 2025?

2025’s biggest animation live-action remake is another Disney production, and it’s none other than Lilo & Stitch. According to Box Office Mojo, it has crossed the $1 billion milestone at the worldwide box office. It collected $1.04 billion at the worldwide box office. Lilo & Stitch was also the third highest-grossing Hollywood movie of the year. Domestically, it was 2025’s third-highest grosser as well.

Box office summary of Lilo & Stitch

Domestic – $423.8 million

International – $614.2 million

Worldwide – $1.04 billion

How much Moana will have to earn to beat Lilo & Stitch worldwide?

According to the number mentioned above, Moana will have to earn around $1.05 billion at the worldwide box office. It must aim for $1.1 billion at the worldwide box office to reach its aim. It will be an impressive achievement for the live-action Moana. However, the bigger question is whether Dwayne Johnson‘s movie will surpass Lilo & Stitch worldwide.

Can Moana achieve this feat?

In paper, it might seem possible, as it is a big-budget studio film and the live-action remake of a commercially successful animated franchise. Moana will have to maintain a solid run at the box office to firstly cross the $1 billion global milestone and then reach its target. According to early estimates, it is on track to earn $65 million to $80 million in its domestic debut.

This is not an outstanding opening for such a tentpole movie. Thus, beating Lilo & Stitch would be a big challenge for the upcoming Disney remake. Prompted by a summons from the ocean, Moana departs her home island of Motunui for the first time and travels past its barrier reef. Accompanied by the demigod Maui, she undertakes a voyage aimed at recovering the well-being of her community. Moana will be released on July 10.

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