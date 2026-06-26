Box Office: Disney Reaches $3 Billion Worldwide Before Any Other Studio In 2026 As Toy Story 5 Keeps Delivering(Photo Credit –YouTube)



Disney is one of the biggest studios in Hollywood, which keeps delivering blockbusters, and its latest film is Toy Story 5. The Toy Story movie has propelled the studio past a major milestone at the worldwide box office. Despite the failure of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, it achieved this feat, and the carryover success of the few films in 2025 also plays a significant role. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Toy Story 5’s impressive debut & current box office total

The Pixar animated film opened with massive box-office numbers. It collected $159.6 million on its opening weekend at the North American box office. Globally, the movie collected $312 million at the box office on its opening weekend. It is the second-best debut ever for a Pixar animated film. After six days, the worldwide box office for the movie is $366.7 million. It will cross the $400 million milestone worldwide this weekend.

Disney crosses the $3 billion milestone worldwide.

Disney has been enjoying solid box-office hits worldwide. From The Devil Wears Prada 2 to Send Help. They have been box office successes, while Hoppers and Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu have not been so much. For the record, the Fashion sequel collected $677.6 million worldwide, Hoppers collected $372 million, and the Star Wars movie raked in $323 million so far. 20th Century, a part of Disney Studios, gave Send Help, which collected $94 million worldwide.

According to Deadline’s report, Toy Story 5‘s strong performance has helped Disney cross the $3 billion milestone worldwide. It becomes the first studio in Hollywood to reach this milestone this year. Avatar: Fire and Ash and Zootopia 2, released in 2025, rolled over this year and contributed to the mega milestone. All the Disney movies have opened at #1 on the box office charts.

More about the studio

It has also been reported that Disney has been the world’s highest-grossing movie studio in nine of the last ten years, and its strong run is far from over. It still has several major releases lined up for 2026, including the live-action Moana in July, 20th Century Studios’ The Dog Stars, and Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Hexed. Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday will also be released later. Meanwhile, Toy Story 5 was released on June 19 and is running in theaters.

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