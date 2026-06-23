The Death of Robin Hood, starring Hugh Jackman, is nowhere to be found in the news, even though it was released this weekend. The massive debut of Toy Story 5 overshadowed its debut weekend. There is no such strong word-of-mouth, so despite a modest budget, it might struggle to break even and move into profitable territory. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Death Robin Hood at the worldwide box office

The opening weekend actuals for the Hugh Jackman starrer came in higher than previously reported. It collected just $2.9 million in its three-day opening weekend at the North American box office. It is one of the lowest debut weekends in Hugh’s career, and the contrast is quite stark with Backrooms, which recorded the biggest debut ever for A24 movies.

According to Box Office Mojo, The Death of Robin Hood opened at #10 in the domestic box office rankings. It collected just $45k at the international box office. In addition to the domestic total, the movie’s worldwide collection is just $2.9 million. It was completely obliterated by the Pixar animation this weekend.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $2.9 million

International – $45k

Worldwide – $2.9 million

How much does the film need to break even at the worldwide box office?

According to ScreenRant‘s report, The Death of Robin Hood was made on a $20 million budget, which is moderate for an action drama like this. It is not a large amount yet, but with such a poor debut, the film will struggle to recoup it even if ticket sales don’t increase in the coming weeks.

According to the industry’s 2.5x rule, the Hugh Jackman starrer needs around $50 million at the worldwide box office. It needs a 1624.1% jump at the worldwide box office to break even and become profitable. The film follows Robin Hood, an aging outlaw grappling with his past after a lifetime of crime and murder. Gravely injured following a battle he believed would be his last, he falls into the care of a mysterious woman who offers him a chance at redemption and salvation. The Death of Robin Hood, directed by Michael Sarnoski, features an ensemble cast comprising Jodie Comer, Bill Skarsgård, Murray Bartlett, and Noah Jupe, with Hugh Jackman as Robin Hood. The Death of Robin Hood was released on June 19.

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