Backrooms is still performing well at the overseas box office, witnessing a hike from last weekend. The movie has thus crossed a major milestone at the worldwide box office. It has surpassed major horror movies at the worldwide box office, breaking into the all-time top 25 highest-grossing horror films list. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film collected so far at the domestic box office?

The movie collected a solid $7.3 million on its 4th three-day weekend at the box office in North America. It dropped by 36.5% from last weekend despite losing a harsh 553 theaters on Friday. The movie has collected $175.2 million at the North American box office, moving closer to the all-time top 10 highest-grossing horror films list.

Crosses the $300 million milestone at the worldwide box office

Backrooms collected $12.3 million at the international box office. It saw a 2.5% increase from last weekend, highlighting its strong run at the overseas box office. The A24 movie has surpassed $125.9 million at the international box office across more than 56 markets. Allied to the domestic cume of $175.2 million, the worldwide collection has crossed the $300 million milestone. After four weekends, the movie’s global total is $301.1 million. It is tracking to earn around $340 million in its worldwide run.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $175.2 million

International – $125.9 million

Worldwide – $301.1 million

Becomes the all-time #21 highest-grossing horror film worldwide

According to Box Office Mojo, Backrooms has surpassed a bunch of horror movies to break into the all-time top 25 highest-grossing horror movies list. It has surpassed Split’s $278.8 million, Five Nights at Freddy’s‘ $297.1 million, and Resident Evil: Afterlife‘s $300.2 million global hauls as the all-time #21 highest-grossing horror movie worldwide. The Kane Parsons movie was released on May 29.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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