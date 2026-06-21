Curry Barker’s supernatural horror sensation, Obsession, was released in the U.S. on May 15, 2026, and has now entered its sixth weekend in theaters. The R-rated low-budget feature currently holds a stellar 94% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes and has delivered a highly impressive box-office performance. After a $17.2 million domestic opening, it has recently added a solid $4.7 million on Friday (June 19), a 58.1% increase from Thursday, and just a 24.7% drop from last Friday.

Biggest 6th-Friday Earnigns For Horror Films

Interestingly, Obsession opened across 2,615 North American locations, and the current theater count has now increased by roughly 17% to 3,053. Despite the arrival of Pixar’s Toy Story 5, it has posted the biggest sixth-Friday domestic collection of all time for horror films, according to Luiz Fernando. The latest boost has taken its cumulative domestic total to $206.3 million. It currently ranks as the highest-grossing horror film and the fifth-highest-grossing release of 2026, according to Box Office Mojo.

It’s TONIGHT!#Focus’ R-rated original horror phenomenon #Obsession will beat #ItChapterTwo’s entire run as the #7 highest grossing horror EVER at US #BoxOffice! YouTuber #CurryBarker grossed OBSESSED 4.7M on BIGGEST 6th nationwide FRI of ALL TIME for horror, just a -24.7% drop… pic.twitter.com/OKqCxfeoTk — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) June 20, 2026

As it continues its impressive theatrical run, Obsession is now on track to surpass the domestic total of It: Chapter Two to become the seventh-highest-grossing horror movie of all time at the North American box office. Let’s see how much more it needs to earn to outgross it.

Obsession vs. It: Chapter Two – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two horror films, Obsession and It: Chapter Two, have performed at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo data.

Obsession – Box Office Summary

North America: $206.3 million

International: $98.8 million

Worldwide: $305.1 million

It: Chapter Two – Box Office Summary

North America: $211.6 million

International: $261.5 million

Worldwide: $473.1 million

What The Above Numbers Indicate

From the above numbers, it is clear that Obsession must earn more than $5.3 million to surpass the North American total of It: Chapter Two. After reaching this target, it will become the seventh-highest-grossing horror movie of all time domestically.

Given its current momentum, Curry Barker’s film is expected to earn around $13-15 million over the June 19-21 weekend in North America. So, it looks like Obsession will comfortably outgross It: Chapter Two by the end of the weekend. However, the box office outcome will be clear by Monday.

How Far Is Obsession From The Biggest Horror Hit?

To become the highest-grossing horror movie of all time at the domestic box office, Obsession must beat the current No.1 film, It. The 2017 film, directed by Andy Muschietti, earned $328.9 million in North America. Given the current stage of its theatrical run, reaching that milestone appears unlikely. That said, the final box office verdict will become clear in the coming weeks.

What’s Obsession All About?

When Bear (Michael Johnston), a music store employee, discovers a mysterious trinket, he uses it to fulfill one wish—to make his childhood friend and co-worker Nikki (Inde Navarrette) fall in love with him. Bear’s wish is granted, but with a wild twist. He gets more than what he bargained for as Nikki becomes dangerously obsessive, leading to unimaginable consequences.

Obsession Trailer

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