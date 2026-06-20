Toy Story 5 has finally hit theaters, and while the movie delivers another emotional ending, its end-credits scenes have left fans with plenty of questions.

From Emperor Zurg’s surprise return to reports of future sequels, here’s everything the ending could mean for the beloved Pixar franchise.

What Happens To Jessie, Bonnie & Lilypad in Toy Story 5?

The film focuses on Jessie as she helps Bonnie after a new tablet called Lilypad begins taking over her life. Instead of presenting technology as the villain, Toy Story 5 argues that it can be useful when used in moderation. By the end of the film, Lilypad helps Bonnie become friends with a girl named Blaze, showing how technology can easily connect people from anywhere.

Jessie’s journey is equally emotional. Throughout the film, she cannot get over the fear of being left behind once again after losing Emily and later saying goodbye to Andy. However, everything changes when she finds out that Emily never forgot her, which gives her some hope. Jessie learns that Emily named her daughter after her. The film uses Jessie’s story to show that goodbyes are not always sad; they are a natural part of growing up.

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Toy Story 5 End Credits Explained: What the Epilogue Reveals About Bonnie & The Toys

The ending credits act as an extended epilogue through hand-drawn illustrations. Fans see Bonnie and Blaze continuing their friendship, while their parents also grow closer. Other fun moments include Bo Peep filling in Woody’s bald spot with a brown marker.

Unlike Toy Story 3 and Toy Story 4, which felt like emotional farewells, Toy Story 5 ends with a clear “see you later” feeling, suggesting there are still more stories to tell in the franchise.

Toy Story 5 Mid-Credits Scene Explained: Why Does Emperor Zurg Return?

The biggest talking point comes in the mid-credits scene. The stranded Buzz Lightyear toys finally find new children at a playground and seem to have found their purpose. Suddenly, their chest lights glow red as one child reveals a brand-new Emperor Zurg toy.

The Buzzes immediately scream in panic, recreating the iconic “Zurg is my father!” joke from the previous franchise, Toy Story 2. While it might hint at setting up Toy Story 6, the scene mainly works as a nod to one of the franchise’s funniest moments. It also took viewers back in time, reminding them that Zurg remains an important part of the Toy Story universe and could return in the future as the character’s needs arise.

Toy Story 5 Post-Credits Scene Explained: How Does It End?

The post-credits scene is much lighter. Lilypad performs a fun rap alongside Rex, Forky, Mrs. Potato Head, Mr. Pricklepants, Dolly, and other toys. The sequence gives supporting characters one last moment in the spotlight while reinforcing the film’s central message that toys and technology can coexist happily.

Will There Be A Toy Story 6? Andrew Stanton’s Reported Plans For Future Sequels

Although Pixar has not officially announced Toy Story 6 or Toy Story 7, Andrew Stanton believes the franchise still has plenty of stories left to tell. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the filmmaker said that after just a couple of months of brainstorming everyday moments in a toy’s life, he felt there was enough material for at least two more Toy Story films.

Stanton also suggested that future installments could focus on a different character rather than Bonnie, even if he is no longer directing the series.

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For now, Emperor Zurg’s appearance should be seen as a clever callback rather than confirmation of a sequel. However, with the ending leaving the Toy Story universe open and reports of future installments already circulating, fans have plenty of reasons to believe Woody, Jessie, and Buzz may not be saying goodbye just yet.

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