Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s final trailer was released recently, and it has further hyped up the excitement. It has been in the news from the beginning for its potential box office collections, and now, with the latest trailer release, it is expected to have one of the biggest launches post-COVID for summer movies. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie has also earned strong numbers on the first day of pre-sales post-pandemic. The latest trailer also features Hulk’s latest look, and it is being appreciated worldwide. Tom Holland and Zendaya are expected to surpass Deadpool & Wolverine as the biggest debut ever among July releases. The Marvel flick will also bring the Punisher and Peter Parker together, and fans are waiting to see their banter as well.

How much is Spider-Man: Brand New Day tracking to earn on its opening weekend in North America?

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has recorded the second biggest first day of pre-sales in the post-COVID era at the box office in North America. The first movie is Spider-Man: No Way Home. It has also surpassed the first day pre-sales for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Deadpool & Wolverine. It is reportedly tracking to earn more than $200 million on its opening weekend alone.

The film is tracking to challenge Deadpool & Wolverine‘s $211.4 million record debut for the biggest post-COVID summer opening. It remains to be seen how the lack of IMAX screens will affect its opening weekend. If it beats Deadpool & Wolverine, it will not only land the biggest post-COVID summer debut but also the biggest opening weekend among July releases.

What is the film about?

The film takes place years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, when Peter Parker anonymously protects New York City as Spider-Man and investigates a powerful new threat. At the same time, his superpowers undergo a surprising and potentially dangerous evolution. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released on July 31.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Scary Movie 6 North America Box Office: Set To Surpass Scary Movie 4 & Become The Franchise’s 3rd Highest-Grossing Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News