The last three MCU films delivered mixed results at the worldwide box office. While Captain America: Brave New World earned $415.1 million worldwide. Thunderbolts* grossed $382.4 million, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps earned $521.9 million at the global box office. So, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day is being viewed as the film that can bring the MCU back on track in a big way. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the superhero movie is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026, just two weeks after The Odyssey, Christopher Nolan’s epic fantasy action movie.

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Franchise Combined & Per-Film Average Worldwide Gross

The three Spider-Man films starring Tom Holland have earned a staggering $3.935 billion worldwide and have delivered a $1.312 billion per-film average global gross. In fact, Spider-Man: No Way Home alone grossed $1.921 billion worldwide. So, as you can see, the franchise is in a different league altogether.

That said, it would be interesting to see if Spider-Man: Brand New Day can earn enough worldwide to surpass the combined global box office grosses of the Venom trilogy. First, let’s see how the Venom films starring Tom Hardy performed at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Venom Trilogy – Box Office Performance (Worldwide)

Venom (2018): $856.1 million Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021): $506.8 million Venom: The Last Dance (2024): $478.9 million

What These Numbers Mean For Spider-Man: Brand New Day

The above numbers show that Tom Hardy’s Venom films collectively grossed $1.842 billion worldwide. So, for Spider-Man: Brand New Day to surpass their combined box office total, it must earn more than a massive $1.842 billion at the global box office.

Assuming that Brand New Day earns 25-30% more than Tom Holland’s Spider-Man franchise’s $1.312 billion per-film worldwide average, it could end up earning in the $1.64 billion-$1.71 billion range. So, the latest Spider-Man film has the potential to cross the $1.5 billion worldwide mark, but surpassing the Venom trilogy’s combined worldwide gross of $1.842 billion is still a challenging target for any film in the current theatrical landscape. That said, the film’s final box office outcome will become clearer only after its theatrical release on July 31, 2026.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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