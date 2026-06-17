Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, the latest film in the long-running Star Wars franchise and a follow-up to the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, hit the big screen on May 22, 2026, and will complete four weeks in theaters this Friday. Starring The Last of Us actor Pedro Pascal in the lead role, the sci-fi action-adventure film currently holds a 62% critics’ score and a significantly higher 87% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. At the worldwide box office, the Jon Favreau-directed feature has grossed $315.8 million so far.

As of now, The Mandalorian and Grogu is around $166.7 million away from matching the original Star Wars trilogy’s 1983 film Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi’s $482.5 million haul. Since the latest installment carries a $165 million budget, it would need to earn around an estimated $412.5 million to break even at the box office, using the 2.5x multiplier rule. This means it still needs to add another $96.7 million to its worldwide total to achieve this target.

As it continues its theatrical run, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is now approaching the worldwide earnings of the Steven Spielberg-directed film that won the Best Picture Oscar. We’re talking about the 1993 film, Schindler’s List. Let’s see how much more The Mandalorian and Grogu need to earn to outgross it at the global box office.

The Mandalorian and Grogu vs. Schindler’s List – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

The Mandalorian and Grogu – Box Office Summary

North America: $165.8 million

International: $150 million

Worldwide: $315.8 million

Schindler’s List – Box Office Summary

North America: $96.9 million

International: $225.3 million

Worldwide: $322.2 million

The above figures suggest that although The Mandalorian and Grogu is already ahead of the domestic earnings of Schindler’s List by a significant margin, the competition at the global box office is much tighter. At the time of writing, it needs to earn more than $6.4 million worldwide to surpass the Steven Spielberg film in global earnings. If it maintains its current momentum and, given the present stage of its theatrical run, the Pedro Pascal-starrer appears to be on track to close this gap in the coming days. That said, the final box office outcome will become clearer in the coming weeks.

What’s The Mandalorian and Grogu About?

After the fall of the Empire, Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu are enlisted for an important mission. It also features Jeremy Allen White and Sigourney Weaver in key roles.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Tom Holland Box Office: Can The Odyssey & Spider-Man Brand New Day Take His Career Gross Past $12 Billion?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News