James Gunn’s 2025 film Superman, the first entry in the soft-rebooted DC Universe (DCU), was a box-office success and received positive reviews from critics. The David Corenswet-starrer earned $618.7 million worldwide against a $225 million budget and delivered a solid earnings-to-budget ratio of 2.75x. Now, fans are eagerly waiting for DCU’s second film, Supergirl. Starring House of the Dragon actress Milly Alcock in the lead role, it is set to hit theaters on June 26, 2026.

The Craig Gillespie-directed feature reportedly has a $175 million budget and needs to earn $315 million worldwide to break even at the box office. While it remains to be seen whether Supergirl can achieve this crucial box office milestone, let’s take a look at how much it would need to earn worldwide to surpass the average worldwide gross of the Superman movies starring Henry Cavill and David Corenswet.

Henry Cavill & David Corenswet’s Superman Films – Box Office Performance

Here are the worldwide earnings of the Superman films starring Henry Cavill and David Corenswet, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Man of Steel (2013): $670.1 million Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016): $874.4 million Justice League (2017): $661.3 million Superman (2025): $618.7 million

Based on the above figures, the average worldwide earnings of the Superman films starring Henry Cavill and David Corenswet are roughly $706.1 million.

According to a projection by Deadline, Supergirl is estimated to earn $55 million+ in its opening weekend domestically. If it holds well during the weekdays and weekends for at least 4-5 weeks after its release, generates strong word-of-mouth among moviegoers, and receives solid support from international markets, it could hit the $500 million benchmark. However, surpassing the $706.1 million figure appears to be a far more challenging milestone to achieve. Having said that, the film’s long-term box office performance should become clearer after its theatrical release on June 26.

What Is Supergirl All About?

The film is expected to follow Superman’s cousin, Supergirl (played by Milly Alcock), who was raised on a surviving fragment of the destroyed planet Krypton, where she witnessed unimaginable violence. While traveling across the galaxy, she encounters a young girl whose world has been shattered by tragedy. Supergirl embarks on a relentless and brutal mission of revenge across the galaxy.

Supergirl Trailer

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