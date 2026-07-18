Supergirl Worldwide Box Office: How Much Is Needed To Beat Superman?( Photo Credit – Facebook)

It seems like the latest DCU movie, Supergirl, has vanished from the box office charts owing to its underwhelming performance. It is still very far from the global haul of Superman, and the gap is impossible to overcome at this point. The Milly Alcock starrer will crash further at the box office, with The Odyssey taking up all the limelight, as more struggles unfold for the DCU movie. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie will result in a heavy loss for the studio. There had been no movie about Kara Zor-El in recent years, so introducing this character was a big risk, and they failed, indeed. However, things can turn around if the makers figure out what went wrong, where, and rectify it in the future. Many more movies are coming to the cinemas.

How much has the film collected so far at the worldwide box office?

According to Box Office Mojo’s latest numbers, nothing has improved for Supergirl. It has collected just $68.4 million at the North American box office so far, and soon it will leave the theaters owing to the poor run and more trending movies. It will not even cross the $100 million mark domestically. Globally, the film’s collection stands at the $119.3 million cume.

Box office summary of the DCU movie

Domestic – $68.4 million

International – $50.9 million

Worldwide – $119.3 million

Can it beat Superman worldwide?

Superman, directed by James Gunn and featuring David Corenswet, was the first film to be released out of the new DCU. It collected $618.7 million at the worldwide box office in its theatrical run. Supergirl has not even crossed the $200 million milestone worldwide, and it is almost $500 million away from surpassing the global haul of Superman. The film has no chance of recovering and closing that gap in its lifetime.

What is Supergirl about?

The film follows Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, who joins forces with an unlikely companion on an interstellar journey of vengeance and justice when an unexpected adversary strikes too close to home. Supergirl was released on June 26.

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