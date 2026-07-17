Lenin Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 7: Akhil Akkineni Scores His First Half-Century( Photo Credit – Facebook)

Akhil Akkineni’s latest Telugu release, Lenin, has wrapped up its opening week on an impressive note. The film marked Akhil’s comeback to the big screen after three years. His last film, Agent (2023), failed to make a mark at the box office. Soon after the film’s release, the leading man also sustained an injury that required a lengthy recovery. Therefore, it took the actor 3 years to come up with his next film. Despite the long wait, the actor returned in style, marking a new chapter in his career. The film has now become his first 50 crore hit.

Lenin WorldWide Collection Day 7

The Telugu commercial drama has completed a week at the box office worldwide. At the end of the opening week, the film managed to cross the 50 crore mark worldwide gross. This is the first time in his 11-year career that Akhil Akkineni has achieved this milestone. Therefore, it also makes it his fastest 50 crore film.

On day 7, the film collected 0.25 crore from overseas markets, bringing the total overseas gross to 9.40 crore. India’s gross collections stand at 41.52 crore, bringing the worldwide gross total to 50.92 crore.

Lenin India Collection

In the domestic market, Lenin had a strong presence during the week. The film is likely to gain momentum over the weekend due to the lack of any good releases in India. However, it might be affected to some extent by the release of the Hollywood biggie The Odyssey, which has a massive fan following in India. However, the film is primarily meant for IMAX, and regular screens might still be favoured for other films.

On day 7, the film earned 2 crore net in India. The film has another week of free run before Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan takes over the South Indian markets.

Day-Wise Collection of Lenin (India net)

Day 1- 7.15 cr

Day 2- 8.65 cr

Day 3- 9.65 cr

Day 4- 3.60 cr

Day 5- 3 cr

Day 6- 2.15 cr

Day 7- 2 cr

Total- 36.2 crore

More About Lenin

Directed by Murali Kishor Abburu, the film also stars Bhagyashri Borse in the lead. This is also the actress’s biggest box office success. She was previously seen in films like Kaantha and Kingdom, which failed to have a similar run at the box office.

The film is set against the backdrop of Rayalaseema and follows a fierce protagonist as he navigates intense family and political conflicts while carving out his own legacy. The narrative is heavily anchored in the annual Bharatham Mitta (a cultural festival celebrating Draupadi), which serves as a symbolic battlefield for the character’s loyalties. The film draws heavily from the Mahabharata and Ramayana.

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