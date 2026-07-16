Lenin Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 6: Film To Wrap Week 1 With 50 Crore Gross( Photo Credit – Facebook)

Akhil Akkineni’s latest film, Lenin, has already become his highest-grossing film. The Telugu drama, which had a great opening weekend, has seen a drop in its first week’s collections. However, it is not a big drop and not concerning yet. The film is also inching closer to the half-century milestone worldwide, which will be a first for Akhil Akkineni in his 11-year career.

Lenin Worldwide Box Office

The Akhil Akkineni film grossed 0.35 crore overseas on day 6. The film has been performing consistently in markets outside India. The film’s major market has been in India, especially the Telugu-speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. On day 6, the film earned a net of 2.15 crore in India. The film’s total gross worldwide collection at the end of day 6 stood at 48.39 crore.

Lenin now needs just 1.61 crore to achieve the 50 crore milestone. The film will comfortably cross the mark on Thursday, wrapping up week 1 with Akhil’s first 50 crore film.

Day-Wise Box Office Collection of Lenin

Day 1: 7.15 crore

Day 2: 8.65 crore

Day 3: 9.65 crore

Day 4: 3.6 crore

Day 5: 3.00 crore

Day 6: 2.15 crore

Total: 34.2 crore

More About Lenin

Apart from Akhil Akkineni, the film also stars Bhagyashri Borse in the lead. The actress is known for films like Kaantha and Kingdom. While she has been praised for her performances in the past, Lenin marks a major box-office milestone for the actress. Her previous films have not had a great box office run.

Meanwhile, Murali Kishor Abburu has directed Lenin. The film is produced by Nagarjuna Akkineni under Manam Enterprises LLP in association with Suryadevara Naga Vamsi’s Sithara Entertainments.

The film is set against the backdrop of Rayalaseema and follows a fierce protagonist as he navigates intense family and political conflicts while carving out his own legacy. The narrative is heavily anchored in the annual Bharatham Mitta (a cultural festival celebrating Draupadi), which serves as a symbolic battlefield for the character’s loyalties. The film draws heavily from the Mahabharata and Ramayana.

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