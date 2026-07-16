Haiwaan Box Office: Akshay Kumar Set For 100 Crore Hattrick In 2026!( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Akshay Kumar’s theatrical dominance is writing a new chapter in 2026 with his third film ready to release after Bhooth Bangla and Welcome To The Jungle. Helmed by Priyadarshan and co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Haiwaan is all set to arrive in the theaters on September 11, 2026, and the action thriller has officially dropped its first look posters as well!



Driven by a mix of franchise comedy and horror-comedy, Khiladi Kumar has already delivered two 100 crore films this year, and looking at the posters of his upcoming action thriller, it looks like the actor is aiming for a hat-trick!

Akshay Kumar Box Office

Earlier this year, in April, Akshay Kumar reunited with Priyadarshan in the horror-comedy space, after Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and brought 199.23 crore, missing the 200 crore mark by just a whisker! This was followed by his recent arrival, Welcome To The Jungle, which has earned 134.7 crore at the box office in almost 20 days. Haiwaan, now, aims to take this 100 crore legacy forward!

The action thriller is scheduled to arrive in theaters on September 11, 2026, and it aims to bring a distinct shift in tone in Akshay Kumar’s filmography! The film marks a highly anticipated reunion between Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, who won hearts in films like Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Yeh Dillagi, Keemat, and Aarzoo. The supporting cast of the film features Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar.



If the suspense narrative delivers on the promise these gripping first-look character posters are making, then Haiwaan, playing on the star pull of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, combined with Priyadarshan’s direction, makes a very strong case to hit the 100 crore mark. In fact, it might also achieve what Bhooth Bangla missed – the 200 crore mark!



Check out the first look posters here.

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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