Welcome To The Jungle Worldwide Box Office Day 13 (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle has enjoyed a favorable run in the first two weeks of its theatrical journey. Ahmed Khan’s directorial is now inching closer to the 200 crore mark worldwide. But with the Dhamaal 4 storm incoming, can Akshay Kumar score his 5th double-century in the post-COVID era? Scroll below for the day 13 update!

How much has Welcome To The Jungle earned worldwide?

According to estimates, Welcome To The Jungle has collected 181.67 crore gross worldwide in 13 days. This includes 127.51 crore net, which is about 150.46 crore gross from India. The remaining 31.21 crore gross comes from the international circuits.

Suniely Shetty and Raveena Tandon co-starrer is 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026 globally. It is also Akshay Kumar’s 5th highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. The next target is to beat OMG 2 (220 crore).

Can Akshay Kumar score another 200 crore grosser post-COVID?

The post-pandemic era has been a difficult one for Akshay Kumar. The superstar witnessed a string of disappointments. But it’s the moment of redemption, and Welcome To The Jungle could be his fifth 200 crore grosser.

Akshay Kumar already has 4 films that have crossed 200 crore at the worldwide box office in the post-COVID era – Housefull 5, Bhooth Bangla, Sooryavanshi, and OMG 2. Ahmed Khan’s directorial needs 18.33 crore more to join the elite club. However, it will be facing competition from Dhamaal 4 starting tomorrow. Only time will tell how well the action-adventure comedy holds its fort.

Check out Akshay Kumar’s 200 crore worldwide grossers in the post-COVID era:

Housefull 5: 304.12 crore Bhooth Bangla: 292.64 crore Sooryavanshi: 291.14 crore OMG 2: 220 crore

Welcome To The Jungle Worldwide Box Office Day 13 Summary

India net: 127.51 crore

India gross: 150.46 crore

Overseas gross: 31.21 crore

Worldwide gross: 181.67 crore

Check out the day-wise box office collection in India and worldwide here.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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