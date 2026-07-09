Box Office: Shahid Kapoor Climbs Above Ayushmann Khurrana In Star Ranking After Cocktail 2’s Century (Photo Credit: Maddock Films/Instagram)

After a disappointing result of O’Romeo, Cocktail 2 has brought some relief to Shahid Kapoor. Although the film has not emerged as a box-office winner, it has done respectable business, crossing the 100 crore mark in net collections. Yes, the rom-com has comfortably entered the 100 crore club in India, and it has helped Shahid gain 100 points in the Koimoi Star Ranking. Keep reading for a detailed report!

What is Koimoi Star Ranking?

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Bollywood/Hindi) in the coveted box-office clubs (based on Indian collections only), such as the 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and more. For example, 100 points are awarded for a film in the 100-crore club, and so on. 50 points each are given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers of Bollywood.

Shahid Kapoor surpasses Ayushmann Khurrana in Star Ranking

Cocktail 2 recently entered the 100 crore club at the Indian box office, leading to a gain of 100 points for Shahid Kapoor. With the latest increment, his tally now stands at 600 points. With this, he has surpassed Ayushmann Khurrana (550 points) to grab the 16th spot in the Koimoi Star Ranking.

With multiple films in the pipeline, including Rajshri’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya, Ayushmann Khurrana is expected to bounce back strongly, making a turnaround in the Koimoi Star Ranking. Let’s see how long Shahid Kapoor stays ahead of Ayushmann.

Here’s the breakdown of Shahid Kapoor’s 600 points:

1 film in the 100 crore club (Cocktail 2) = 100 points

1 film in the 200 crore club (Kabir Singh) = 200 points

1 film in the 300 crore club (Padmaavat) = 300 points

To know more, visit the Star Ranking.

All eyes on Shahid’s current phase of box office run

Being a senior actor in the Hindi film industry, Shahid has actually underperformed at the Indian box office. His first solo film to cross the 100 crore mark in net collections was Kabir Singh, which released in 2019. So, his first solo century came 15 years after he made his debut in Bollywood. Hopefully, he’ll deliver big money spinners consistently in the current stage of his career, with Cocktail 2 just being a start.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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