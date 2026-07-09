Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 20 Update!( Photo Credit – Maddock Films)

Bollywood romantic drama Cocktail 2 is now in the last leg of its theatrical journey. Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna’s film has recovered over 93% of its reported budget, but is yet to gain the success tag. It will likely conclude as Shahid Kapoor’s 3rd highest-grossing film of all time. Scroll below for the day 20 report!

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 20

According to estimates, Cocktail 2 collected 50 lakh on day 20. It remained slightly below the third Monday’s 60 lakh. The competition will only increase from here, as Dhamaal 4 will join the battle starting tomorrow. All eyes are now on whether Homi Adajania’s directorial can enter the safe zone.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office stands at 103.21 crore net. Made on a budget of 110 crore, Cocktail 2 has recovered 93.82% of the reported investments. It still needs 6.79 crore more in the kitty to break even.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 74.31 crore

Week 2: 21.30 crore

Day 15: 75 lakh

Day 16: 1.84 crore

Day 17: 1.95 crore

Day 18: 60 lakh

Day 19: 71 lakh

Day 20: 50 lakh

Total: 103.21 crore

Shahid Kapoor’s 3rd highest-grossing film in India!

Cocktail 2 is Shahid Kapoor’s only third film to cross the 100 crore mark at the Indian box office. It will conclude its run as his third highest-grossing film, as surpassing Kabir Singh (278.24 crore) will be impossible.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing films of Shahid Kapoor in India (net collection):

Padmaavat: 300.26 crore Kabir Singh: 278.24 crore Cocktail 2: 103.21 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 87 crore O’Romeo: 83.35 crore R…Rajkumar: 64 crore Udta Punjab: 59.6 crore Haider: 58.3 crore Kaminey: 41.3 crore Phata Poster Nikla Hero: 37.8 crore

Cocktail 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 20 Summary

Budget: 110 crore

India net: 103.21 crore

Budget recovery: 93.82%

India gross: 121.78 crore

Overseas gross: 42.91 crore

Worldwide gross: 164.69 crore

Check out the day-wise collection in India and worldwide here.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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