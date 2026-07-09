Bollywood romantic drama Cocktail 2 is now in the last leg of its theatrical journey. Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna’s film has recovered over 93% of its reported budget, but is yet to gain the success tag. It will likely conclude as Shahid Kapoor’s 3rd highest-grossing film of all time. Scroll below for the day 20 report!
Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 20
According to estimates, Cocktail 2 collected 50 lakh on day 20. It remained slightly below the third Monday’s 60 lakh. The competition will only increase from here, as Dhamaal 4 will join the battle starting tomorrow. All eyes are now on whether Homi Adajania’s directorial can enter the safe zone.
The cumulative total at the Indian box office stands at 103.21 crore net. Made on a budget of 110 crore, Cocktail 2 has recovered 93.82% of the reported investments. It still needs 6.79 crore more in the kitty to break even.
Trending
Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):
- Week 1: 74.31 crore
- Week 2: 21.30 crore
- Day 15: 75 lakh
- Day 16: 1.84 crore
- Day 17: 1.95 crore
- Day 18: 60 lakh
- Day 19: 71 lakh
- Day 20: 50 lakh
Total: 103.21 crore
Shahid Kapoor’s 3rd highest-grossing film in India!
Cocktail 2 is Shahid Kapoor’s only third film to cross the 100 crore mark at the Indian box office. It will conclude its run as his third highest-grossing film, as surpassing Kabir Singh (278.24 crore) will be impossible.
Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing films of Shahid Kapoor in India (net collection):
- Padmaavat: 300.26 crore
- Kabir Singh: 278.24 crore
- Cocktail 2: 103.21 crore
- Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 87 crore
- O’Romeo: 83.35 crore
- R…Rajkumar: 64 crore
- Udta Punjab: 59.6 crore
- Haider: 58.3 crore
- Kaminey: 41.3 crore
- Phata Poster Nikla Hero: 37.8 crore
Cocktail 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 20 Summary
- Budget: 110 crore
- India net: 103.21 crore
- Budget recovery: 93.82%
- India gross: 121.78 crore
- Overseas gross: 42.91 crore
- Worldwide gross: 164.69 crore
Check out the day-wise collection in India and worldwide here.
Advertisement
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!
Must Read: Baby Do Die Do Box Office Day 5: Yet To Cross 3 Crore, Huma Qureshi’s Film Struggles Amid Strong Competition!
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News