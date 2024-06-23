Kabir Singh recently completed 5 years since its release, and its fans were going gaga all over social media, recalling the film’s best moments. If not for anything, the film is a must-watch for Shahid Kapoor’s path-breaking performance, which proved his versatility yet again. In modern-day Bollywood, it is considered a cult classic in the romantic genre, and today, we’ll recall its stupendous box office success.

Released on 21st June 2019, the romantic drama marked Sandeep Reddy Vanga‘s smashing debut in Bollywood. It was an official Hindi remake of Vijay Deverakonda’s Arjun Reddy (2017), which was also directed by Vanga. So, replicating his own work wasn’t a big deal for Vanga, but adapting it into content suitable for the Hindi audience was tricky.

Right from the release of the trailer, Kabir Singh grabbed everyone’s attention. Further, its chartbuster music took the buzz to the next level. As a result, the film took a smashing start of 20.21 crores at the Indian box office. Upon its arrival, the film received mostly positive reviews, with everybody praising Shahid Kapoor’s performance, Vanga’s direction, and the music.

Apart from positive reviews, Kabir Singh also greatly benefited from the controversies surrounding it. Many claimed that the film glorified toxic masculinity and the consumption of alcohol. However, these allegations only helped the film attract a larger audience. Eventually, it went on to display tremendous legs at the Indian box office and earned a staggering sum of 278.24 crores.

This was really an all-time blockbuster success, considering Kabir Singh’s moderate cost. For those who don’t know, the film was made at a budget of 60 crores. Against this cost, the film did a business of 278.24 crores, which means it raked in box office returns of 218.14 crores (after removing the budget from the collection). Calculated further, it equals 363.73% returns. It was declared a super-duper hit, as per Koimoi’s parameters.

It became Shahid Kapoor’s biggest solo grosser. His biggest grosser is Padmaavat (300.26 crores), which also starred Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

