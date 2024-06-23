The countdown has begun for Prabhas led Kalki 2898 AD. A thunderstorm is arriving this Thursday at the box office, and one can hear the loud noise even in international markets. The Nag Ashwin directorial is growing from strength to strength and competing with RRR to gain the ultimate crown. Scroll below for advance booking sales in the USA!

As previously informed, Kalki is on a roll in the North American market. It has already crossed the $2 million mark and is inching closer to the $3.4 million milestone achieved by RRR back in 2022. SS Rajamouli‘s blockbuster has the biggest Indian opening in NA with collections of $5 million+.

Kalki 2898 AD vs RRR Premiere Advance Sales (US)

According to a report by Venky Box Office, Prabhas starrer has already sold 69,132 tickets from a total of 3542 shows across 941 locations. With four days still to go, Kalki 2898 AD has added $2.12 million to its kitty via premiere advance sales in the US.

Cinemark Dallas in Dallas has crossed the $70K mark via premieres, a milestone the theatre hall has never achieved before. On the other hand, box office collections of $600K have been registered in Texas. Kalki 2898 AD is sure to cross RRR here, which had made a total of $650K in pre-sales.

Meanwhile, Nag Ashwin‘s directorial needs to pace up in California. It currently stands at $200K. RRR had earned a total of $350K, so there’s a considerable margin to cover.

All in all, Kalki 2898 AD is showing an excellent trending in the USA so far. The film needs to maintain its strong pace to create a never-seen-before milestone.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Apart from Prabhas, the ensemble cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and Brahmanandam. It is produced by C. Aswani Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies and is slated to hit the theatres on June 27, 2024.

