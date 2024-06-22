We’re just five days away from Kalki 2898 AD’s grand release worldwide. Considering the scale of the film, all eyes are set on its performance at the box office. Given the kind of making it has been through, it is expected to set high standards in several departments. But in the end, it will boil down to how it has performed theatrically. Apart from that, it is a crucial film for Amitabh Bachchan, as it is touted to be his big comeback.

Big B is a living legend of Indian cinema and is respected all across the globe for his contribution to the film industry. His body of work is no less than a dream for many actors, and it’s simply unbelievable how he has managed to be relevant even after being in the industry for over five decades. Currently aged 81, the legendary superstar is still working enthusiastically.

Amitabh Bachchan being roped in Kalki 2898 AD was a big thing for movie lovers, as the film reunited him with another legend, Kamal Haasan. Other than that, the biggie marked his debut collaboration with Prabhas. All this created good hype around the project, but now, as the biggie is ready, it really needs to put on a strong box office performance.

Amitabh Bachchan tasted his last box office success in the form of Badla, which was released in 2019. It earned 88.02 crores at the Indian box office and was declared a super-hit. After that, Bachchan saw not one or two but six theatrical failures – Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Chehre, Jhund, Runway 34, Goodbye, and Uunchai. Brahmastra was an average affair.

So, if Kalki 2898 AD turns out to be a success at the Indian box office, it will end Amitabh Bachchan’s four-year-long hunt for success. Let’s see if the film manages to pull it off!

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the magnum opus is scheduled to release on 27th June 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Rockstar Re-Release Box Office (After 35 Days): Grows By 87% In The Fifth Week Compared To First Two Weeks, Re-Writes Its Destiny To Claim The ‘Success’ Verdict

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News