Kalki 2898 AD is an upcoming sci-fi thriller movie starring the phenomenal Deepika Padukone and South superstar Prabhas. Written and directed by Nag Ashwin, the film promises a blend of intriguing storytelling and visual effects. The movie follows the lore of Kalki, who is supposed to be the tenth avatar of Lord Vishnu, in a dystopian world.

The film features a fantastic star cast, with Prabhas in the leading role alongside Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Brahmanandam, and Disha Patani, adding significant star power to the movie. It explores themes like humanity’s suppression in a technologically saturated world where ethics and morals are lost to mankind.

Scheduled to be released on June 27, 2024, Kalki 2898 AD appeals to fans who love science fiction and mythology. Fans are also eager to see a female superhero character, and the poster has been recently released, creating a wave of excitement.

However, renowned celebrity astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji, who has predicted the success of several films in the past few years, has something different to say about Kalki 2898 AD. As per Guruji, the movie will face a few troubles before and after its release in late June.

Guruji has based his prediction on the planetary alignments of the movie’s star cast. Since the combination of planets does not favor the release of the film, there is a high chance of the movie achieving only moderate success at the box office. Guruji mentions that the grah rati affecting Prabhas would pose an obstacle on the road to success as his Mercury is currently weak. The actor has given us a few unsuccessful movies in the last 3 years, and Kalki 2898 AD will not be a record-breaking release. Prabhas still has 2 more years of struggle, as per his Kundli.

This is the year of Saturn, and most of the actors have a weak Saturn and Jupiter. However, mom-to-be Deepika Padukone’s lady luck could be the only sparking factor pushing the movie’s fortune in the right direction.

Guruji says that the movie will not be a massive hit but will be able to get the invested amount back. Starting on a good scale, Kalki 2898 AD could be able to recoup the invested amount, but the thrill will soon fade out. He also wishes the team good luck in the future.

