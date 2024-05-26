It might be a lazy Sunday afternoon for many, but many things are happening in the entertainment industry. Indian filmmakers created history at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival and have been praised by PM Narendra Modi for Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s separation drama. A lot has been happening. Here, we are rounding up major Bollywood, South, and TV news of the day.

As for the South industry, one of Kamal Haasan’s iconic films was re-released in the theatres. Meanwhile, television’s veteran artist, Jayati Bhatia, reveals why she was reluctant to attend Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’s premiere. Keep scrolling to get all the answers.

Model/actress Natasa Stankovic and Cricketer Hardik Pandya’s marriage is reportedly facing a rough time. For the unversed, she made her Bollywood debut in the movie Satyagraha by Prakash Jha. In 2014, she participated in Bigg Boss 8. Natasa failed to leave a mark in the industry, while Priyanka Chopra started by winning Miss World, went on to conquer Bollywood, and has now ventured into Hollywood. But did you know she once rejected working with a newcomer actor?

Kamal Haasan’s Iconic Film’s Re-release

Kamal Haasan is a renowned actor who has worked predominantly in the South industry and has done notable work in Bollywood as well. His blockbuster Indian, released in 1996, will be re-released in theatres ahead of the theatrical release of its sequel, Indian 2, on June 7. Producer AM Ratnam shared the news via social media.

For the unversed, Indian 2 will be released in the theatres on July 12.

Get ready to re-live the blockbuster experience once again! 🤩#Bharateeyudu – 1 Re-Release Trailer Out TOMORROW, Stay Tuned!!💥 Releasing worldwide in Telugu & Tamil on June 7th at theatres near you! 🔥@ikamalhaasan @shankarshanmugh @arrahman @mkoirala @UrmilaMatondkar… pic.twitter.com/wdieSlW0fb — Mega Surya Production (@MegaSuryaProd) May 26, 2024

Natasa Stankovic’s social media activity amid divorce rumors with Hardik Pandya

The Serbian model and the Indian cricketer’s reported divorce rumors are all over the news, but amidst that, Natasa has commented on Hardik’s brother Krunal Pandya’s Instagram post. The picture featured Krunal with his kid and Natasa and Hardik’s son Agastya. Krunal wrote ‘Happy Place’ in the caption, while the model/actress dropped a heart-eye emoji in the comment section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krunal Himanshu Pandya (@krunalpandya_official)

Jayati Bhatia’s Hesitation to attend Heeramandi premiere

Veteran actress Jayati Bhatia reveals she was reluctant to attend Heeramandi’s premiere, where she played the character Phatto. Revealing the reason behind it she said, “I am overwhelmed with the response. I didn’t expect her to shine so much.”

Jayati, in the Times of India report, further added, “We thought we were primary characters, so they would also promote us. For instance,

I had shot for five days for Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. But eventually, only one scene came out. I was nowhere to be seen in the first and second promotions. But we thought after the show release, we might be promoted. We expected a bit. So, I very reluctantly walked into the premiere because I was wondering if it would be worthwhile. There was fear. However, when I watched the first and the second episode I was calmer. When I walked out of the room, I met Rekha ji, and she said, ‘Hum toh aapke fan hogaye, Can I get a hug from you?’ I almost fainted after hearing that one line. I have been doing Salaame Ishq, (song from Muqaddar ka Sikander starring Rekha) since I was a child. She gave me a peck on my cheeks. I didn’t want to wash my face. I got such lovely compliments from Ali Fazal and Sidharth at the premiere.”

Cannes 2024 Le Grand Prix winner Payal Kapadia appreciated by PM Narendra Modi-

Payal Kapadia won the honor for her film All We Imagine as Light. It is the first time in three decades that an Indian movie has competed in the film festival’s competition. Several Bollywood celebs, including PMO Narendra Modi, have congratulated Payal on her splendid achievement.

Taking to Twitter, the PMO wrote, “India is proud of Payal Kapadia for her historic feat of winning the Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival for her work ‘All We Imagine as Light.’ An alumnus of FTII, her remarkable talent continues to shine on the global stage, giving a glimpse of the rich creativity in India. This prestigious accolade not only honors her exceptional skills but also inspires a new generation of Indian filmmakers.”

India is proud of Payal Kapadia for her historic feat of winning the Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival for her work ‘All We Imagine as Light’. An alumnus of FTII, her remarkable talent continues to shine on the global stage, giving a glimpse of the rich creativity in… pic.twitter.com/aMJbsbmNoE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 26, 2024

Priyanka Chopra rejected an offer to work with a newcomer

The 1920 actor Rajniesh Duggall claims Priyanka Chopra allegedly refused to star with him at the last moment in the movie Yakeen because he was a newcomer and she did not want to work with one. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, he revealed that he was the first choice for Yakeen and was signed for the film. He said, “In fact, I was working on it. When I met director Girish Dhamija, he asked me, ‘When can you move to Mumbai?’ I was already planning to move to Mumbai. So, I got training from Girish ji himself; he is an alumnus of the National School of Drama and a dialect coach.”

He then added, “Suddenly, the producer, Sujit Kumar Singh, called me to his office at night. He told me that Priyanka has become a big star in the time span since they had signed me and they had paid her for the bulk deal; now she is saying, ‘I will not work with a newcomer.’ My first reaction was that change the girl because I only saw them putting money on me. I didn’t understand movie business at that time.” He also mentioned that the makers said Priyanka wanted that, but it could have been the managers or the people around her. He does not blame her for anything but believes Priyanka Chopra could have suggested he did the film instead of dropping him.

