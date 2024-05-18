Several actors in the Indian film industry—from Vivek Oberoi to Lalji Deoria—have portrayed the PMO Narendra Modi on screen. Now, this well-known artist of Tamil cinema, who was a significant character in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali, will play PM Modi in a potential biopic. Keep scrolling for more.

In 2019, Vivek appeared in the biographical drama Omung Kumar directed. Suresh Oberoi, Sandip Singh, and others produced it under the banner Legend Studios. PM Modi is the 14th Prime Minister of India and has been serving in that position since 2014. Previously, he was the chief minister of Gujarat.

Meanwhile, Baahubali by SS Rajamouli changed the course of Indian Cinema, and the franchise is one of the highest-earning franchises. It featured Rebel Star Prabhas in the lead role, and besides him, the films also featured Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, and Satyaraj.

According to 123 Telugu’s report, Baahubali star Sathyaraj will play Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the PMO’s biopic. The actor played the iconic character of Katappa in the SS Rajamouli directorial. The seasoned actor also shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan. Sathyaraja appeared in the role of Deepika Padukone’s father in the Rohit Shetty film.

About Sathyaraj-

He was born Rangaraj Subbiah and is professionally known as Sathyaraj. The actor works predominantly in Tamil movies. Sathyaraj appeared in films including Vedham Pudhithu, Nadigan, Amaidhi Padai, Periyar, and more. He gained a different level of popularity with his role as Katappa in Baahubali.

In Bollywood, he played Durgeshwara “Durgesh” Azhagusundaram in Shah Rukh Khan-led Chennai Express, the village head and father of Deepika Padukone. The movie was a commercial success, and it was released in 2013.

Besides the reported casting of Sathyaraj in the potential Narendra Modi biopic, nothing much has been revealed about the movie.

For more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: SSMB29 Makers Deny Rumours Around Movie; Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News