The first time Shah Rukh Khan worked with Yash Chopra in a YRF movie was in 1993 for Darr. The superstar, who’s called the King of Romance and has given such romantic hits for the production house, started his journey with them in a negative role. In Chopra’s film, SRK played Rahul, an obsessed, one-sided lover who would go to any extent to win a girl. The movie also stars Sunny Deol and Juhi Chawla.

When one thinks of Darr, one will never forget the chilling scene where Rahul craves Kiran’s name on his chest with a knife. The bleeding chest and the madness and rage in his eyes are what make the scene stand out. We cannot imagine anyone else except Shah Rukh Khan playing the obsessive lover. But did you know another actor was offered the role? And it’s not Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, or any leading Bollywood star from the 90s.

The First Choice For Shah Rukh Khan’s Darr

Before Shah Rukh Khan, the character of Rahul was first offered to actor Sudesh Berry. The actor has worked in many popular movies, such as Ghayal, Border, LOC: Kargil, Refugee, and many more. Sudesh has also worked in many Hindi TV serials, such as Mahabharat, Mata Ki Chowki, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev, etc.

In an interview, the Border actor revealed that he was first offered Shah Rukh Khan’s character. Sudesh Berry told the Times of India, “The makers of Darr wanted to take me for the same role that was played by Shah Rukh Khan, but somehow, I did not do the film. I strongly believe in destiny, and I feel that only God can plan your life. That’s why I take life as it comes.”

In the same interview, he said, “I have worked with actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and many more. But I feel that my attitude towards life is that of a tortoise. SRK ran as a rabbit and has achieved huge success, but I am happy with what I have today.”

After Darr, Shah Rukh Khan has worked in many YRF movies – Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Mohabbatein, Veer Zaara, Chak De! India, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Fan, and Pathaan.

