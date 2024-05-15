2023 was truly a year of comebacks, and Sunny Deol, too, found a much-needed blockbuster for himself in the form of Gadar 2. After Gadar 2’s historic success, Deol is on a roll, and up next, he’ll be seen in Lahore 1947, which is also expected to feature the actor with his larger-than-life persona. Now, here’s an important update about the film!

For those who don’t know, Lahore 1947 is being produced by Aamir Khan, and it is being helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi. As the film will be driven by the patriotic flavor just like Gadar 2, it is expected to work wonders at ticket windows. Considering the same, the makers are aiming for a release date that will help the film reap the maximum benefits at the box office.

As per the report on Pinkvilla, Lahore 1947 is moving ahead at a brisk pace, and even the release date has already been locked. A source close to the development said, “Lahore: 1947 is looking at a Republic Day 2025 release, and the shoot is expected to wrap up by the end of June. Makers have already shot for 50 days, and another month of shoot remains.”

It is further learned that Lahore 1947 won’t be an over-the-top mass film but will be backed by proper writing. “It’s a mass film, but not loaded with action. The larger-than-life elements arise out of the dramatic moments and characterization. It’s a new side of Sunny Deol – aggressive, but fighting for the right,” the source added.

As we all know, Gadar 2 released during the Independence Day weekend in 2023 and despite a clash with Pankaj Tripathi and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2, did a business of 525.50 crores at the Indian box office. Now, it’ll be interesting to see how Lahore 1947 turns out to be during the Republic Day weekend in 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: When Kangana Ranaut Stood Up For ‘Heeramandi’ Star Shruti Sharma After She Was Shamed For Her Looks, Netizens React “Kangana Is Too Real”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News