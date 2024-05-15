Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a celebrated and accomplished Indian filmmaker known for pushing actors to help give out their career-best performances. Indian actress Shruti Sharma, who started her career as a contestant on the TV reality show India’s Next Superstars, is being praised for her performance in the Netflix series starring Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Haydari, Sharmin Segal and others. An old clip from the reality series has gone viral on social media where Kangana Ranaut is motivating Shruti. Keep scrolling for more.

For the unversed, the reality show was judged by Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty, and Kangana Ranaut. It was held in 2018, and Shruti was the third Superstar in the show. She appeared in small projects after the reality show. In 2020, Sharma bagged the lead role in Nzar 2 and was cast opposite Sheezan Mohammad. In 2021, Shruti appeared in the movie Pagglait by Umesh Bisht, starring Sanya Malhotra in the lead.

In Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, Shruti Sharma appeared in the role of Saima. She is the daughter of a servant who is also a beautiful and talented singer. The throwback clip from India’s Next Superstars features Karan Wahi and Rithwik Dhanjani, in which the former reveals that most of the people on the show believe that Shruti needs a ‘makeover’ the most. Kangana Ranaut is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood, and she told Shruti to focus on her craft more than her looks.

Kangana Ranaut shared a story of her from when she worked with Anurag Basu with the Heeramandi actress. She gave the example of her audition for Basu and asked Shruti to polish her skills. She also mentioned that a makeover is a very overrated thing. Kangana also added that people are often confused between acting and modeling.

People are praising Kangana for uplifting Shruti Sharma’s hopes, who looks seemingly upset in the viral throwback clip. The video has been posted on Reddit’s subreddit r/BollyBlindsNGossip.

One of the users commented on the video, “That is so sweet tbh.”

Another said, “Man, I miss this Kangana so much Especially after she dissed Kjo on KWK. Idk what happened to her after that.”

“Theres a reason why a lot of us cant hate Kangana no matter what she does, she’s too real,” added one fan.

One person wrote, “That’s amazing and spot on advice, I appreciate when she talks sense and from heart and not saying things to appease a certain segment or for the camera.”

Followed by one saying, “Kudos to kangna for standing up for her and i remember seeing this show on tv.”

And, “Kudos to Kangana. It’s so evident that Shruti is visibly sad in this clip. Gotta give it to Kangana for uplifting her.”

Check out the viral video here:

Watch Shruti Sharma alongside Sonakshi Sinha and others in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar on Netflix.

