Kangana Ranaut is very opinionated, apart from being an exceptional actress, and often makes headlines for her views. After ruling Bollywood, she ventured into politics and became busy with her campaign. She recently left everyone surprised with her claims and compared her influence to that of Amitabh Bachchan. Keep scrolling for more.

Kangana is known for taking potshots at other film fraternity members, especially at Karan Johar. Her feud with the Fighter star, Hrithik Roshan, was also a hot topic in the media, and she often slammed him in her interviews. She has a bold personality, is not afraid to speak her mind, and frequently stirs up the media.

For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut was named the BJP candidate for the upcoming 2024 Indian general election in March. She will contest from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat of Himachal Pradesh. As per the Times of India’s report in a viral video, Kangana has spoken about her influence, which some people might consider controversial.

Kangana Ranaut reportedly said, “Sara desh hairaan hai, ke wo Kangana, chahe Rajasthan chali jau, chahe mai West Bengal chali jau, chahe mai Delhi chali jau, chahe mai Manipur chali jau, aisa lagta hai ki mano itna pyaar aur itna sammaan, mai dave se keh sakti hu ke Amitabh Bachchan ji ke baad aaj kisko industry me milta hai to wo mujhe milta hai.”

The video was posted on X by Amockx2022, and the netizens shared amusing remarks about the video. One of the users wrote, “Delusion ki beeemari. Kitni acchi hai.”

Another chimed in, “It’s like she is playing a character of a politician in a movie!! This is a real election…not a movie set!!!!”

“Setting next target to amitabh bacchan soon she may host KBC,” added one user.

Another quipped, “Joker, Just good enough to do only TV serial.”

Followed by one stating, “Self glorification by this narcissist. Like papa.”

One called her, “Another clown from the circus.”

I get respect like Amitabh Bachchan across India. No other Bollywood actor get such respect from people. -Kangana Ranaut, Galgotia topper 🤣 pic.twitter.com/zYKblqOGSy — Amockxi FC (@Amockx2022) May 5, 2024

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut has her film Emergency, which is slated to be released in June. She will portray the former Prime minister of India, Indira Gandhi. Kangana has also directed and produced the film. The movie faced a lot of delays, but it is finally expected to come out soon.

