In December 2024, Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack. The 47-year-old actor was admitted to a hospital for some days. Back then, when he recovered, the Om Shanti Om star said that he had never been hospitalised in his life before. He even felt like he was clinically dead. Now, Shreyas is fine and back in the work mode.

Currently, Shreyas Talpade is busy promoting his upcoming psychological thriller film, Kartam Bhugtam. The film also stars Vijay Raaz. During the promotion of his movie, the actor opened up about his heart attack and wondered if the covid vaccines are responsible in some way.

Shreyas Talpade on his heart attack & vaccine theories

Shreyas Talpade said that he used to take care of his diet and exercise. The actor also doesn’t smoke, and he’s not a regular drinker. Shreyas shared that his cholesterol was a little high, which he’s been told is normal in today’s time. He has no blood pressure, diabetes or any other physical illness. ” Apparently, there are theories about the vaccine as well… We have been hearing about people working out or playing and something happening, or a person who is taking care of himself and something happening,” Shreyas shared.

When asked if he believes the heart attack might be a side effect of the vaccine, the Golmaal 5 actor further told Lehren Retro, “I would not negate the theory. It was only after the Covid vaccine that I started to experience some fatigue and tiredness. There has to be some amount of truth and we cannot negate the theory. It can be Covid or the vaccine; I don’t know which of the two, but it is associated (with my condition). It is very unfortunate and scary because we genuinely don’t know what we have taken inside our bodies. We trusted the companies, went with the flow. I never heard of such incidents before Covid.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shreyas Talpade (@shreyastalpade27)

Shreyas Talpade’s statements come a few days after AstraZeneca recently told the court that their vaccine “Covishield” has side effects. One of the side effects is TTS (Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome), a condition that leads to blood clots and low platelet count in people.

Must Read: Goldy Brar, Alleged Mastermind Of Sidhu Moose Wala’s Murder, Is Not Dead? Here’s All You Need To Know!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News