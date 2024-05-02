As per recent reports, gangster Goldy Brar, who was situated outside India, was shot dead by a rival gang. He was said to be the mastermind behind the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala and was said to be closely linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. So, as expected, the news of his death spread like wildfire. Amid it, now, the US police have come out in denial. Keep reading to know more!

Satinderjit Singh, aka Goldy Brar, is a wanted gangster, and under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, he was named as a terrorist. His name has been associated with several criminal activities and instances, but he grabbed headlines the most due to his Facebook post about claiming responsibility for Moose Wala’s murder.

If recent reports about Goldy’s death are to be believed, he was shot dead in California a few days back by a rival gang called Dalla Lakhbir. Ever since the news went viral, fans of Sidhu Moose Wala have been celebrating it. But now, the US police have denied the death of Goldy and called such reports related to him as ‘incorrect.’

In an answer to India Today’s query about Goldy Brar’s death, the police stated, “We can confirm that the victim was not Goldy Brar. The victim’s identity is in the press release, and his picture is attached. We do not know where the rumor that it was Goldy Brar began, but it wasn’t from us. International news outlets began publishing this as a fact before checking with our agency.”

Talking about the incident, the Fresno police department said, “On Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at 5.30 pm, Fresno Police officers in the Northwest District responded to Fairmont Avenue and Holt Avenue for a ShotSpotter activation. Responding officers found 37- 37-year-old Xavier Gladney suffering from a gunshot wound. Gladney was transported to CRMC, but he was pronounced deceased. Additionally, a thirteen-year-old juvenile was dropped off at CRMC with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. This juvenile was also present at Fairmont Avenue and Holt Avenue when Gladney was fatally shot,” in their press release.

Meanwhile, Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on 29th May 2022. He was in his car in Punjab’s Mansa district when the killing took place.

