Amar Singh Chamkila Had A Child With 1st Wife After Marrying 2nd Wife Amarjot Kaur! Daughter Slams Imtiaz Ali For Editing Important Details, "How Could He Do This?"

Amar Singh Chamkila’s biopic made everyone feel elated about a wonderful film. But ever since the film was released, a lot has been revealed about parts of the late singer’s life that were not shown in the film. Now, his eldest daughter has slammed Imtiaz Ali for editing important parts of the film.

Chamkila’s Eldest Daughter Upset?

Chamkila’s eldest daughter seems to be pretty unimpressed by the film and contorted facts. In fact, she even expressed disappointment in Imtiaz Ali for not respecting Chamkila’s first family as much as the second family.

In an interview with the YouTube Channel Switch, the eldest daughter, Amandeep, finally broke the silence about the treatment given to Amar Singh Chamkila‘s first wife in the film. She revealed that it was Chamkila’s first wife, Gurmail, who performed the last rites of the late singer.

Amandeep, who was only five when her father was shot dead, also provided pictures from the funeral to Imtiaz Ali’s team, but they never used them. She disappointingly revealed, “They showed everyone from Amarjot Kaur‘s family, but no one from our family. My bua, chacha, no one was shown. We are upset with him. How could he do this?”

Amar Singh Chamkila Had A Child With 1st Wife After 2nd Wedding?

In a strange revelation, it turns out that Chamkila never abandoned his first wife or maintained a distance from her, as shown in the film. In fact, Chamkila had a child with his first wife, Gurmail, even after getting married to Amarjot Kaur, his 2nd wife. In an interview with News 18, Imtiaz Ali himself confirmed that he refrained from using this information since Chamkila’s life with his first family was something that was hidden from Amarjot and the public.

The director defended his stand for keeping Gurmail’s part to the minimum in the film and revealed, “He had another child with Gurmail after having a child with Amarjot. The circumstance of that has been explained to me by Chamkila’s sister. I’ve it on record, and I had written a scene about it also but had to cut it down because it was somehow a bit less relevant than the ones that were already there.”

In the same interview, Imtiaz Ali even agreed that a lot could have been discovered between Amar Singh Chamkila and Gurmail since there was a lot of information he had.

Amar Singh Chamkila is streaming on Netflix and stars Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead.

