Parineeti Chopra is opening up about her life like never before. The actress has enjoyed rave reviews for her recent Netflix release, Amar Singh Chamkila. Fans called it her “comeback” to Bollywood, and she doesn’t mind that. But do you know her salary growth from her first film, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl? Scroll below for exciting details!

As most know, Pari worked as a public relations consultant for Yash Raj Films (YRF). She later signed a deal with the production house as an actor and made her Bollywood debut with Ladies vs Ricky Bahl in 2011. The romantic comedy also starred Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma in leading roles.

In a recent episode of the podcast Figuring Out With Raj Shamani, Parineeti Chopra revealed she was asked to reconsider her acting career because she couldn’t afford the cost of a stylist, gym trainer, and other ‘requirements’ of the profession. She would require 4 lakhs per month for all that jazz, and coming from a middle-class family, she did not have that kind of money.

During the conversation, Parineeti Chopra revealed she was paid a sum of 5 lakhs for her portrayal as Dimple Chaddha in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. We must confess that she’s come a very long way since her paycheck for Amar Singh Chamkila was recently unveiled, and the growth is massive.

As per several reports, Parineeti Chopra charged Amar Singh Chamkila a salary of 2 crores. When compared, this is a growth of about 3900%, which is highly impressive.

It is to be noted that Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, and, in fact, Kriti Sanon charge at least 5 crore+ per film. This number is indeed very low compared to that sum, but Pari’s career has also witnessed a lot of lows. Films like Namaste England, Jabariya Jodi, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, and Mission Raniganj did not work well at the box office. The figures have definitely impacted her star power. But she’s here to reclaim her position, and we cannot wait for her next move.

