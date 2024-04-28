Shah Rukh Khan’s Dil Se is one of the most loved Bollywood movies of the 90s. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film also stars Manisha Koirala and Preity Zinta. AR Rahman’s music for the film is considered one of the best compositions of the decade. From story to performances and dialogue, the SRK starrer is hailed for many reasons.

Actor Gajraj Rao, who appeared in the recently released Maidaan, was also a part of Dil Se. Gajraj had a small role in the Mani Ratnam directorial, where his character captures Shah Rukh Khan’s Amarkant. In a scene, Rao pushed the Dunki actor with much force. When the director told him to go easy, Khan responded sweetly.

Gajraj Rao On Shooting With Shah Rukh Khan

Gajraj Rao recalled the incident from the sets of Dil Se and shared, “There was a scene where my character captures his character, and I was supposed to push him against the wall. We did the rehearsal, and I pushed him hard. After the rehearsal, Mani sir came and said, ‘Just take care, you don’t have to push him so hard.’ He said so because he thought Shah Rukh is a big star, and we shouldn’t push him so hard.”

Shah Rukh Khan in Dil Se

“The moment Mani sir left, Shah Rukh said ‘no, no, Gajraj, do the same thing’,” the Badhaai Ho actor told Bollywood Bubble in an interview. Further, Gajraj Rao called Shah Rukh Khan a charmer and a beautiful man. He said the superstar has a way of making everyone feel like they have a part of him.

In the same interview, the Maidaan actor shared that many people started following them when they were shooting outdoors for an ambulance sequence. Shah Rukh Khan spoke to the mob following the Dil Se team and informed them they were shooting an important scene. He didn’t want anyone to get harmed and requested everyone to move away. Rao called the Pathaan star a ‘Pied Piper’ as people immediately listened to him and drove away.

Must Read: Anees Bazmee Talks About Akshay Kumar’s Disastrous Box Office Run: “There Can Be Times When He Chose The Wrong Script…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News