Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn in a lead role, showed some momentum during the second week, but overall collection was on the lower side. During the third week, the collection dropped below the mark of 1 crore, and it has pretty much sealed the deal that the film might struggle to reach the mark of 50 crore at the Indian box office. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Amit Sharma, the film was released on 11th April, on the auspicious occasion of Eid. However, despite the holiday season, the film failed to explode at ticket windows. On the opening day itself, the Ajay Devgn starrer performed way below expectations, and shockingly, even positive word-of-mouth didn’t come to the rescue.

Maidaan completed a run of 16 days in theatres, and as per the latest collection update, the film has earned 39.50 crores at the Indian box office. During the weekdays of the third week, the film has already come below the mark of 1 crore, and only today and tomorrow the collection will cross the 1 crore.

Monday onwards, Maidaan will witness a much bigger dip in the collection, which makes it difficult for the film to hit the milestone of 50 crores in the lifetime run. Even if the mark is touched, the Ajay Devgn starrer will still be remembered as one of the biggest flops in the actor’s career.

Meanwhile, the film also stars Priyamani and Gajraj Rao in key roles. On the release day, it clashed with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Unfortunately, none of these big releases managed to enjoy the benefit of the Eid season and eventually turned out to be failures.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

