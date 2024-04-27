Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 16: Fahadh Faasil's Malayalam Action Comedy Enters The 'Baahubali Club' Achieving Another Milestone!

Malayalam Cinema this year has been on a roll, with Manjummel Boys marking it as the highest-grossing film in Mollywood. Now, another new release, Aavesham, is creating great records at the box office within 15 days of its release. If everything keeps going well, then the film might achieve another milestone.

Aavesham Day 16 Box Office Collection

Starring Fahadh Faasil, Hipzster, Mithun Jai Shankar, Roshan Shanavas, Midhutty, Sajin Gopu, and Mansoor Ali Khan, and helmed by Jithu Madhavanm. The film has earned 3.10 crore on day 16 of its release.

Aavesham has collected almost 59 crore at the box office in India. The film might be another hit of the Malayalam Cinema this year. Interestingly, only one film has been credited as a flop this year – Malaikottai Vaaliban.

Aavesham Box Office Milestone

The action comedy has already created a milestone in India. It has surpassed the 50 crore gross mark at the Kerala box office and is the 12th film in the history of the cinema. With this milestone, the film entered the ‘Baahubali Club.’ Before Aavesham, only 11 films have crossed the 50 crore mark in Kerala – Puli Murugan, Baahubali 2, Lucifer, KGF 2, 2018, Jailer, RDX, Leo, Premalu, Manjummel Boys, and Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life.

4th Malayalam Film Crossing 100 Crore Mark Globally!

Fahadh Faasil’s action comedy is also the fourth Malayalam film to cross the 100-crore mark globally and currently stands at 110+ crore gross collection worldwide. The other three films that achieved the milestone in 2024 are Premalu (132.68 crore), Manjummel Boys (235.16 crore), and Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life (155.43 crore).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Malayalam films of 2024 here.

