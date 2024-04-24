Coolie is back after 41 years. That’s it, that should be the news. Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic classic, which was released in 1983, has given its title to another superstar, Rajinikanth, who is headlining a film by the same name that will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Rajinikanth’s Coolie Paycheck!

Reports suggest that Rajinikanth‘s paycheck for Loki’s film amounts to a whopping 280 crore! This is massive and probably one of the highest paid in the country. However, none has confirmed or denied the staggering amount being speculated as the superstar’s payment.

The film will be released in 2025, and only the announcement of the film has garnered so much love and hysteria. In a long teaser, Rajinikanth is introduced as Coolie . This is the same film that has a rumored appearance by Shah Rukh Khan as well.

Coolie 1983 Box Office

Interestingly, the name for Rajinikanth’s film has been borrowed from an Amitabh Bachchan film, which was the most important film of his career. It was this film that sent the superstar to a ventilator after a major accident and reports of him being clinically dead. The film was a roaring success and collected 13 crore at the box office.

Coolie 1983 Budget & Profit

In an interview, quoted by IMDb trivia, Manmohan Desai recalled that the budget of Coolie was only 2 crore, and it earned 3.5 crore from theatrical rights, even before the release of the film. While it was raking in 75% higher earnings than its budget, the release was hysterical, bringing almost 550% profit to the table, making it one of the most successful films of Amitabh Bachchan’s career!

Will Rajinikanth Rewrite History?

It is to be seen if Rajinikanth rewrites history since his paycheck for the film itself is as huge as 280 crore, which clearly means that the budget of the film will skyrocket further! However, it is too long a wait, but all eyes are on some phenomenal records to be broken!

