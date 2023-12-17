Shah Rukh Khan has rejected a Rajinikanth film. That’s it, that’s the news for the day. It is surprising as well as shocking since who says no to Anna, right? However, what is more surprising it that the actor did not give a second thought as well, before rejecting the role since he was very sure about one thing – not doing cameos anymore.

If you don’t remember clearly, then we might brush your memory a little. In the past few years, SRK has done way more cameos than films. This includes his presence in Brahmastra, Rocketry, and Tiger 3. In fact, he is even expected to have a cameo in Suhana Khan’s next film, which is being directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Shah Rukh Khan was approached by Lokesh Kanagaraj for his next film with Rajinikanth, and the Leo director wanted SRK to play an extended cameo of sorts in Thalaivar 171. Now, as hard as this must have been, the superstar firmly yet politely and gently said no to this proposal.

SRK even offered Lokesh Kanagaraj to bring something majestic and grand and full-fledged that they could work on together, but not the Rajinikanth film. However, interestingly, our research told us that this is not the first time the Ra.One actor and Thalaiva have crossed paths.

Rajinikanth’s Enthiran Was Meant To Be SRK’s Tamil Debut!

Shah Rukh Khan loves sci-fi as a genre. And so he was to collaborate with S Shankar on Enthiran, which was popularly called Robot in Hindi. SRK was keen on doing the film as well, which could have been his Tamil debut. However, as soon as the vision of this film started shaping up, creative differences between the director and SRK also started cropping up.

Later, the two were poles apart on how the film should be envisioned, and Shankar altogether shelved the project. Much later, he revived it with Rajinikanth, who played Chitti in the film opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Problem With Bilinguals?

Enthiran was not the only Tamil film Shah Rukh Khan rejected. He was also offered Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and Vikram’s Raavan, but he rejected it, citing issues with the bilingual tone of the film, which could be difficult for him to pull off.

Two Bilingual Debuts

Interestingly, the Pathaan superstar made two debut appearances in bilinguals earlier. One is for Kamal Haasan‘s Hey Ram in 2000, and the other is for R Madhavan’s Rocketry, where he appeared in the Hindi version of the film. Thalaivar 171 could have been his third debut in a Kollywood film.

Shah Rukh Khan danced his way to the audience, paying tribute to Rajinikanth with his song Lungi Dance in Chennai Express. The superstar played a North Indian boy who falls in love with a Tamil girl, played by Deepika Padukone. While it would have been interesting to see SRK and Rajini Anna together on-screen, it would have been more interesting to see the Dunki actor in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s standalone film!

