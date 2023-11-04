Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 teaser is creating quite a stir in the news. The actor, fondly called Ulaga Nayagan, was seen donning a Khaki in the teaser, saying Indian is immortal. Stalwarts Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Aamir Khan, and others welcomed the megastar as Senapathy Veerasekaran. Helmed by Shankar, the much-acclaimed film is a sequel to the 1996 film Indian, which was a major success. It was dubbed in Hindi as Hindustani and in Telugu as Bharathyeedu, while it was released in Malayalam with the same title.

Ever since the news of Indian 2 broke, the rumors around Haasan’s fee have also been doing the rounds. Reports suggest that the superstar has charged a whopping 150 crore for the film. Yes, you read that right. The film has been in the making for the past few years. And rumors around Kamal Haasan’s fee have stayed.

But do you know that while the actor has been paid a massive 150 crore for the film, what was he paid for his debut film? Well, a report by Mirchi Plus says that Kamal Haasan’s reported fee for his debut film Kalathur Kannamma was merely Rs 500!

The Tamil romantic drama hit the screens in 1960, and Kamal Haasan earned a sum of Rs 500 while he was just six years old! Now, while he will turn 69 in three days, his fee per film took a major jump of around 299,99,99,900% for Indian 2 from his first film! If you are having difficulty counting the zeroes, we will break that down for you! That is almost 300 crore percent, if that is even a legit term or numeric value!

Have more difficulty understanding this complex number? We’ll simplify it further for you. While the Vikram star earned Rs 500 for his debut film, he was paid 30,000,000 times more for Indian 2!

Interestingly, Kamal Haasan’s reported 150 crore for Indian 2 is also a major jump from his last release, Vikram, and upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD. He reportedly charged 50 crore for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram and is charging around 40 crore for Prabhas-led Nag Ashwin’s science-fiction film Kalki 2898 AD.

Coming back to Indian 2, the film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Siddharth in the lead. Helmed by Shankar S., the film stars Kamal Haasan as an aging freedom fighter who has turned into a vigilante to fight corruption in the country. The film is scheduled to release in 2024.

