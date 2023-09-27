With great popularity come great controversies! Film stars have often received the unwarranted wrath of the public up to the extent that some were even willing to leave showbiz for good. At times, obsessed fans – who claim to worship movie stars as their god – also tend to go overboard, creating distasteful situations for their idols that can take a toll on their mental health. In one such unfortunate event, South superstar Kajal Aggarwal was once touched inappropriately by someone from the crowd who gathered to catch her one glimpse at the opening of a retail store. Scroll through to know the entire story!

Kajal Aggarwal was one of the most sought-after faces of the South before she went on a hiatus for her wedding and the birth of her baby boy. She is slowly returning to the game and will next feature in Bhagavanth Kesaria alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Kajal Aggarwal once lost her cool, and rightly so, when a person from the crowd gathered to welcome her during her launch of a retail store performed an indecent act by touching the ‘Singham’ actor inappropriately. When Kajal arrived at the venue, there was a huge crowd gathered outside the store to catch one glimpse of the gorgeous store, but what was supposed to be a heartwarming gesture from fans turned out to be a nightmare of an affair for her leaving sour memories of the event with her.

A viral video from the event shows Kajal Aggarwal snapping at some fans after they tried to reach out to her physically while one also appeared to have touched her inappropriately. This enraged the ‘Ghostly’ actor who was heading to her car as she took a turn and snapped at the person to give him an earful. She was then seen mouthing the words “move, hato” as she stormed towards her vehicle in a fit of anger. Check out the video below:

This indecent act on the part of fans was utterly gross and kudos to Kajal for taking a firm stand for herself.

