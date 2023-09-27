Ranbir Kapoor’s next gangster drama, Animal, is ready to release on December 1, and recently, producer Bhushan Kumar confirmed that he is inspired by Shah Rukh Khan’s genius route tapping the south market, leading to a gigantic success for Jawan. Now, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film has taken inspiration from all great possibilities, and the film is ready to churn the South market completely.

According to reports, superstar Tollywood producer Dil Raju has bought the theatrical rights for the film for Telugu states. He struck a golden deal and is all set to push the film and make sure it brings excellent numbers to the table.

This deal has been phenomenal as the producer shelled out a whopping amount of 15 crore to do so. This ensures that Animal will have a widespread release in the Telugu states with no interference, overlapping, or compromise on the number of screens and shows whatsoever!

Reports suggest that with Dil Raju on board, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is already targetting a 50+ crore business from the Telugu states. For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan‘s latest release Jawan also released in Telugu and the film collected approximately 24 crore in the language. However, the earnings from the Telugu states contributed a lot more. Animal is getting a release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Producer Bhushan Kumar recently in an interview confirmed that his director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and the heroine, Rashmika Mandanna, both have a strong hold on southern territories and he cannot let go of such a massive opportunity to tap the South Indian market.

With Varisu producer Dil Raju coming on board, Animal’s pre box-office battle already hints towards a win-win situation.

For the unversed, Dil Raju is a two-time National-Award winning producer who won awards for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment in 2016 with Prakash Raj’s Sathamanam Bhavati and in 2019 with Mahesh Babu’s Maharshi.

Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead and boasts of a strong ensemble, including Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri supporting the film. The gangster-drama was all set to clash with Gadar 2 and OMG 2 on August 11 but made an exit, settling for December 1. The film is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who created quite a stir with the Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh, a remake of Sandeep’s film Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverakonda.

