After the euphoria of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan at the Indian box office, this Thursday, we will witness a variety of films arriving in theatres. Yes, three noteworthy films are arriving in the form of Fukrey 3, The Vaccine War and Chandramukhi 2. Out of these 3, the first two come from Bollywood, while the Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut starrer is a Tamil film, which will also be dubbed in Hindi. Here’s how they are performing in day 1 advance booking, with still a day to go!

As we mentioned above, the audience will get to enjoy a variety of releases. The Fukrey threequel is a stressbuster with loads of laughter. On the other hand, the Vivek Agnihotri directorial is a thriller and claims to be based on a true story. Then there’s the Chandramukhi sequel, which promises a good time for horror movie lovers.

Out of these three films, Fukrey 3 and Chandramukhi 2 have the benefit of a sequel factor and their predecessors have been highly successful. As a result, they are also leading in the advance booking for day 1. Speaking about Fukrey’s 3rd instalment, it has sold tickets worth 1.04 crores gross nationwide (excluding blocked seats). Clearly, with still a day to go, the comedy entertainer is aiming to surprise us with its start at the Indian box office.

Coming to Chandramukhi 2, it is also looking for a good start on day 1 as the film has already sold over 1 lakh tickets, comprising a collection of 1.40 crores gross in the advance booking (excluding blocked seats.

Speaking about The Vaccine War, the Vivek Agnihotri directorial isn’t enjoying much of a response in advance booking as it has sold tickets worth just 25-30 lakhs gross (excluding blocked seats). It entirely depends on over-the-counter ticket sales.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

