Jawan Box Office Day 20 (Early Trends): After Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan returned to the silver screen with Atlee directorial. The superstar, who returned to movies after a hiatus, treated fans with two films until now and is already gearing up for his third one in December. After enjoying the stupendous success of Jawan, he will next be seen in Dunki, helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and co-starring Taapsee Pannu.

While SRK starrer is being lauded by one and all across the globe, it recently crossed the 1000 crore mark gross globally, making it the 6th Indian film to touch the milestone. Recently, we brought you the list of other five films that have already crossed the big mark. Scroll down for the latest numbers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the early trends flowing in, Jawan continues to maintain the momentum. The Zinda Banda star reportedly garnered love worth Rs 5-6 crore* for its Hindi version at the domestic box office. With the latest numbers, its total collections now stand at Rs 515.84-516.84 crore*. For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan starrer (Hindi) minted Rs 4.90 crore on the 19th day of its release, making it a total of Rs 510.84 till yesterday.

Jawan is likely to remain unaffected till Friday or even after that. After Vicky Kaushal’s The Great Indian Family failed at the box office, this upcoming Friday, we will see Fukrey 3 and The Vaccine War hitting the big screens. Well, it is yet to be seen how much impact they will have on Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan’s shows.

Meanwhile, a while back, we told you Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki makers have sent an email to exhibitors quashing the rumours of the film’s postponement. On the other hand, they have also made a smart move by reportedly releasing Dunki a day prior in international markets in order to avert a clash with Prabhas’ Salaar. Both films will have a massive box-office clash in India.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Jawan Box Office: Beats Expendables 4 In The US Leading Shah Rukh Khan To Earn More Than Double Than Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham’s Biggie & Only Proving Why He Owns The ‘Worldwide Don’ Tag

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News