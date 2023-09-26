Jawan is the sole horse in the race as it’s practically the only film to be collecting at the box office. The film brought in another 4.25 crores* on Monday and that’s less than 50% drop when compared to Friday collections of 7.10 crores. Since the film is in its third week and has already collected massively over the days gone by, the drop is on the expected lines too.

The film has now accumulated 510.19 crores* and today; it will earn yet another huge milestone. In its Hindi version, Baahubali: The Conclusion had collected 511 crores, and now Jawan (Hindi) will go past that as well, hence turning out to be the third highest-grossing Hindi earner of all time after Pathaan and Gadar 2. Interestingly, all these three films have arrived in a space of 8 months and hence, history would be created to have three biggies setting records in the same year.

With all the euphoria settling down around Jawan, one can now expect Shah Rukh Khan to divert his attention towards Dunki. With less than three months to go for the film’s release, one waits to see the kind of record-setting journey it sets out for.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

