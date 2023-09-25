Jawan Box Office (Worldwide): Shah Rukh Khan starrer has been smashing records back-to-back. Be it domestic or international the film has been in the news for making and breaking records right from the day 1 of its release. Co-starring Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, and Sanya Malhotra among others. The Atlee directorial became the first Bollywood film in the history of cinema to open at Rs 75 crore.

The film has gradually slowed down as it is currently running in the third week of its release. While the Hindi version of the film has crossed 500 crore at its domestic box office, it recently touched the biggest milestone. Recently, it reached 1000 crore gross worldwide. Scroll down for details.

With Jawan earning Rs 1000 crore gross worldwide, it has become the 6th Indian film to touch the milestone, joining the bandwagon of films like Dangal, Baahubali, RRR, KGF 2 and Pathaan. For the unversed, we bring you the list of films that have reached the big mark soon.

Dangal – Rs 1970 crore Gross Baahubali 2 – Rs 1800 Crore Gross Worldwide within a span of 10 days RRR – Rs 1276 Crore Gross Worldwide within the span of 16 days KGF 2 – Rs 1230 Crore Gross Worldwide within the span of 16 days gross Pathaan – Rs 1060.43 Crore Gross Worldwide within the span of 27 days Jawan – Rs 1004.92 Crore and counting Gross Worldwide within 18 days of its release

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan starrer is unlikely to remain unaffected despite two films hitting the big screens this Friday. On September 22, Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar starrer The Great Indian Family and Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi and others starring in Fukrey 3.

