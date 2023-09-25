Jawan Box Office Day 19 (Early Trends): Shah Rukh Khan’s dominance in Bollywood has been reaffirmed by the spectacular performance of the Atlee-directed film at the global box office. Released on September 7, coinciding with Janmashtami, this film, featuring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone alongside SRK in dual roles, has been breaking records in the domestic market and internationally.

Even after weeks after its release, the fervour for this action thriller shows no signs of waning. The film crossed the coveted 500-crore mark.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Early trend reports suggest that ‘Jawan’ has raked in an impressive sum of over Rs 5-6 crore on its fourth Monday. When we combine these recent earnings with the film’s Day 18 collection of Rs 505.94 crore, the overall box office collection for the Atlee-directed film stands at an impressive range of Rs 510. 94-511.94 crore* (all languages).

Even after Shah Rukh Khan-led film has crossed the 500 crore mark, it refuses to slow down. The film is seemingly eyeing to break a few more box office records.

Remarkably, the film remains unfazed by the release of two new films yesterday – “The Great Indian Family” starring Vicky Kaushal and “Sukhee” featuring Shilpa Shetty. Both of these new releases have had minimal to no impact on the Shah Rukh Khan-led film’s outstanding performance at the box office.

Jawan is poised to maintain its unstoppable momentum until the arrival of the highly anticipated comedy film “Fukrey 3” on Thursday, September 28.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Jawan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan’s Mass Entertainer Becomes #1 Bollywood Film, Is Now 4th Highest-Earning Film In The History Of Indian Cinema!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News