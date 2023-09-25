‘King Khan’ Shah Rukh Khan is enjoying a run of his own at the Indian box office. First Pathaan and now Jawan, the superstar is achieving unbelievable feats and will soon be inaugurating the 600 crore club for Bollywood. Speaking about the latest update, the film is already the 4th highest-earning film in the history of Indian cinema and is at the top of Bollywood charts. Keep reading to know more!

All thanks to solid on-ground buzz, the Atlee directorial has been on a record-breaking spree since its opening day. In the extended opening week itself, it came closer to the mark of 400 crores net. Already on its way to becoming the first 600 crore Bollywood biggie, the film recently surpassed Pathaan’s Indian lifetime collection.

Advertisement

Advertisement

By surpassing Pathaan’s 543.22 crores net in just 17 days at the Indian box office, Jawan is sitting at the 4th spot in the highest net collections in Indian cinema history. The official figure till the third Saturday stands at 548.25 crores net and is already Bollywood’s highest earner ever. The list is topped by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion with 1031 crores net.

Take a look at the highest net earners at the Indian box office:

Baahubali 2 – 1031 crores

KGF Chapter 2 – 856 crores

RRR – 772 crores

Jawan – 548.25 crores

Pathaan – 543.22 crores

Gadar 2 – 522 crores

Baahubali: The Beginning – 418 crores

2.0 – 408 crores

Dangal – 387.39 crores

Jailer – 345 crores

Jawan will end its run by being at the 4th position as the next target is RRR‘s 772 crores, and that’s out of reach.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: TEXT

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News