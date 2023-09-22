Gadar 2 can gear up for celebrations soon. It’s now just 2.50 crores away from crossing the lifetime score of the biggest grosser of all times, Pathaan. The Hindi version of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer had scored 524.50 crores and currently, Gadar 2 stands at 522 crores.

All of this was made possible with 4.72 crores coming in the sixth week. The film had scored 7.28 crores in the week before and the drop has been less than 50%. Jawan was doing huge business in the week gone by also, so it’s good that somehow Gadar 2 has still stayed put even at very reduced count of shows. In fact the film is playing at low ticket price (Rs. 150) so that too had a bearing on the overall moolah accumulated.

The film is still running at just a show each in some theatres, so numbers will trickle in mere lakhs. However that should be enough to accumulate those 2.5 crores more in its lifetime run. Hopefully that would happen this week itself, which means on its 50 days completion next Friday, Gadar 2 would have a double reason to celebrate.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

